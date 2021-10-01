Collagen Peptide Market 2021 Industrial Trends, Consumption Volume, Key Tactics and Competitive Strategies by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Collagen Peptide Market was USD 761.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026. Collagen peptides are a rich source of healthy and protein nutrition. Collagen peptide is easily digestible, cold-soluble, and highly bioactive sources of collagen. These are the bioactive peptides derived from the enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. These collagen peptides are derived by breaking down molecular bonds between individual collagen strands to peptides. Moreover, it is also one of the most commonly used food additives, especially in the confectionery industry and several dairy products, such as yogurts, cream desserts, and a varied range of low-fat dairy products and is used to enhance the texture and stability of the product.

Collagen peptides are used as cosmetic or medical products in various skin creams and treatments to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and to moisturize skin. Its production tends to decrease within the body with age, changing lifestyle habits, and an unhealthy diet. Consumers desire to include it through their diet rather than collagen peptide injections. Therefore, these products are being fortified into a variety of food & beverage products to improve their nutritional benefits and are extensively used in various applications such as dairy, sports nutrition, beverages, snacks & cereal, poultry & meat, and personal care products.

Download Report Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2422

The wide applications of these foods, associated with the increasing demand for functional food & beverage and sport nutrition products, spurs the market growth. Numerous food formulations such as protein bars, protein drinks, yogurt drinks, dairy products, and various other fortified food products use them to improve the elasticity, consistency, and stability of the products along with their health benefits. However, stringent food laws for animal-sourced additives are hampering the market growth. Consumers are becoming concerned about the safety of the food and food ingredients that they eat. The diverse preservation techniques, processing technologies, and packaging methods remain important safety issues. Therefore, several food additive laws and regulations have been implemented in multiple countries, thereby limiting the growth and usage of hydrolyzed collagen substances. For instance, in March 2016, the European Commission published Regulation (EU) 2016/355, amending Annex III to Regulation (EC) no 853/2004 concerning the specific requirements for collagen, gelatin, and highly refined products of animal source intended for human consumption. North America is anticipated to account for the remarkable share of the global market, owing to the booming food & beverage industry in this region. The region is also one of the largest producer and consumer of processed food & beverage products. The major factors boosting the market in North America are the growth in health awareness among consumers and presence of key players such as Darling Ingredients and Cargill in the industry.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/collagen-peptide-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

By source, products derived from porcine holds the remarkable share of 37.1% in 2018. Porcine is rich in these proteins, which are considered to be steadier in comparison with proteins from other sources. Most of these products are sourced from animal tissues, as they contain a high amount of amino acids. Different methods are used to extract these proteins, which include the salting out, alkaline, acid, and enzyme methods. In June 2018, Tulip Food Company a group of Danish Crown acquired Zandbergen to meet the rising demand for bacon products in the global market

North America is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.1% during the analysis period. The increasing demand for collagen peptide is attributed to mounting demand for functional protein.in this region,

Darling Ingredients, Tessenderlo Group, Cargill, Kewpie Corporation, Danish Crown, Vital Proteins LLC., Kayos Naturals, Orgain, Inc., Aspen Naturals and Gelixer are some of the major players in this market. In February 2018 Darling Ingredients has introduced a new collagen peptide-based product named StabiCaps. It will help the company to broaden its collagen peptide product line.

Get Discount on the Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2422

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the collagen peptide market on the basis of source, application, and region:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)

Bovine hide & bones

Porcine

Marine

Sheep

Poultry

Alternative sources (enzymes)

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)

Pharmaceutical Biomaterials Others

Food and Beverages Food Sausages and Others Nutritional products Sports nutrition Dietary supplements Beverages Carbonated beverages Non- carbonated beverages Others (alcoholic beverages and fruit juices) Dairy products Cheese Yogurt Others (cream and ice cream) Meat & poultry products Snacks & cereal Others (bakery products, confectionery products, and desserts)

Veterinary

Cosmetic Anti-aging Others

Nutraceutical Oral Collagen Supplementation

Healthcare Wound healing Cardiac Others

Other applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)

North America US. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Report for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2422

Browse More Reports:

Vitamins Market

Brewing Enzymes Market

Beer Processing Market

Food Glazing Agents Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news