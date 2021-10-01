Food Inclusions Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Inclusions Market was valued at USD 12.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 22.35 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Globalization has resulted in rich product choice for consumers, and with the rising per capita incomes, this choice increasingly focused on healthier food substitutes and cleaner food labels. With such a market scenario, the demand for food inclusions is rising as they add to the value and aestheticism of food products. Increasing demand for specialty food and growing choices of consumer taste has kept the continuous challenge in front of the food producers to produce food with different flavors. The characteristics of food inclusion vary according to the separate application such as beverage, confectionary, bakery, snacks, dairy, frozen food & others. Food inclusions like nuts, seeds, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, fiber are used to bakery food items such as bread, cakes & biscuits. There is high penetration level of packaged food and considerably demand specialty foods. These inclusions have a substantial consumption base in the European markets and are forecasted to witness considerable expansion in the markets of Asia Pacific and other developing regions. Despite the existence of many favorable growth opportunities, the processing difficulties with food inclusions and the specific storage needs pose a threat to the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By form, the nuts segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast time frame. Nuts have ample use in the food and beverage industry because of the added flavor, texture and nutritional balance.

Food inclusions enhance the product appearance in terms of color, value, and textures; adding value to the final product, it explains their popularity within several end applications over the years.

Food cereals consumers today have different requirements. They can want their cereals to be gluten-free, non-GMO, trans-fat-free, halal-certified, etc. Pre-blended mixes and flavors help with keeping the aestheticism of the product in shape, even with the absence of the conventional ingredients.

The trend of introducing new flavor chains for different food products is making the use of specialty and gourmet inclusions very popular. Consumers are increasingly willing to add new varieties to their conventional foods and inclusions are an answer to these desires.

Campbell Soup has decided to sell its European chips business, including UK-based Kettle Foods and Netherlands-based Yellow Chips B.V., to Valeo Foods, a group company of CapVest Partners LLP, for approximately USD 80 million.

By type, the flavored sugar and caramel are becoming popular today. Caramel is a medium to dark-orange confectionery product made by heating a variety of sugars. Desserts like cakes, cupcakes, and brownies find ample application of these flavored products. Most of them are available in different forms, such as sugar-free, etc. to suit the customer requirement.

By region, Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing segment because of the rising demand for premium food products from the urban middle-class and the increased consumer spending on high-grade food products.

The food industry is witnessing newer trends such as increasing demand for organic ingredients, functional foods, and cleaner food labels. Companies are readily indulging in improving their product quality. For example, Georgia Nut Company has received organic certification from Oregon, which covers capabilities like chocolate panning, enrobing, sugar shelling and hot panning. This has enabled it to strengthen its market position because of a high rating on the health positioning.

Inclusions aren’t for indulgent items only. Product developers are adding seeds, nuts, fruits, and vegetables to a variety of applications. It is a convenient way to add a dose of nutrition to a product and preserve a clean label or natural perception in a product category.

The market has witnessed many tie-ups and acquisitions over recent years. In March 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company acquired the Ziegler Group, a European market leader of natural citrus flavor ingredients and made ADM a global leader in the complete range of innovative citrus solutions.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Inclusions market on the basis of type, form, flavour, application and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Chocolate

Fruit and Nut

Flavored Sugar and Caramel

Cereal

Confectionery

Others

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solid and Semi-solid pieces nuts crunches and flakes chips and nibs powder

Liquid

Flavour (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fruit

Nut

Savory

Chocolate and Caramel

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cereal Products, Snacks and Bars

Bakery Products

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Chocolate and Confectionery Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



