Food Diagnostics Market Overview, Historical Analysis, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 11.76 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.75 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.35%. The rising contaminants cases, increasing instances of mislabeling, growing food borne diseases and mounting consciousness among the consumers about the food safety are the key factors driving the demand for diagnostic testing market. Contaminants and chemicals which enters during manufacturing process are considered to be the significant cause for food poisoning which may increase the necessity of testing and diagnostics during the forecasted period. Meat, poultry, & sea-food are expected to dominate the safety testing market for eatables. Additionally, escalating demand for pesticides residue & other contaminants testing will enhance the industry progress over the forecasted time frame.

The Diagnostics refers to the procedure of verification of eatables in order to check safety and to decrease the risk of contamination causing illness. The testing involves validation of product as indicated on the labels. The safety testing techniques such as microbial contamination and analysis on chemical will provide safer production, processing and delivering the product to the consumer. This diagnostics helps the companies in regulating allergenic components and pathogenic bacteria in eatables.

The act of testing eatables has significantly increased over the past few years pertaining to growing demand for tested products and rising interest for increasing reliability & accuracy of test solutions. However, variation in the tests required for different types and lack of safety awareness in countries across the globe are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Global food diagnostics market from pathogens generated over USD 6.05 billion revenue in 2018. Pathogens can be found in multiple categories such as meat, dairy, processed items, and fruits & vegetables.

Meat, poultry, & sea-foods dominates the global diagnostic industry and is anticipated to reach around USD 7.06 billion in 2026.

Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest market growth of CAGR 8.0% from 2018 to 2026. The region presents immense scope for market development, owing to the increasing urban population size, and favorable investments by the government, among others.

In November, 2016 3M launched 3MTM Molecular Detection Assay 2-Cronobacter to enhance its molecular detection system pathogen testing platform displaying the collaborative efforts of key players to enhance the diagnostics industry.

The key players have ramped up their mergers & acquisition strategy over the recent years, in order to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and also in technologies. For instance, In November 2017, Eurofins Scientific acquired Spectro Analytical Labs Ltd. (“Spectro) to expand their testing services in India.

Diagnostics market from genetically modified organisms (GMOs) is projected to witness around 7.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Changing government regulations on GMO labeling may augment the industry growth in upcoming years.

Rapid inspection technology is projected to witness over 7.5% CAGR up to 2026. Immunoassay and PCR techniques hold a significant share of rapid technologies.

In some countries, fresh fruit and vegetables can be exposed to adulteration to enhance their appearance. For example, bananas and mangos have been known to be subjected to carbide, a chemical used to ripen fruit artificially. In recent years, almond powder has been known to be substituted with less expensive peanut powder, posing considerate adulteration and allergen risks to consumers with food allergies and this trend will makes consumers more aware of what they eat and may help to proper the industry

Contamination of meat, and meat products have resulted in serious health issues, thus enhancing the demand for tested products. Shifting trend towards processed meat products in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa along with the necessity to improve the regulatory framework on safety of eatables will drive the diagnostic market.

Major players includes 3M, Merk Kgaa, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Biomrieux S

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Diagnostics market on the basis of type, diagnostics type, Food tested, test type, contaminants type, technology used and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Systems

Consumables

Diagnostics System (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Hybridization Based

Chromatography Based

Spectrometry Based

Immunoassay Based

Biosensors

Testing Kits

Others

Food Tested (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Meat, Poultry and Sea-food Products

Processed Food

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Cereals and Grains

Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Safety

Quality

Contaminants Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Pathogens

Pesticides

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

Toxins

Others

Technology Used (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Traditional

Rapid

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2026)

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Food Diagnostics Market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

includes the global Food Diagnostics Market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others. Chapter 2 broadly segments the Food Diagnostics Market on the basis of geography and accurately estimates the sales, revenue, and market shares of each regional market over the forecast period.

broadly segments the Food Diagnostics Market on the basis of geography and accurately estimates the sales, revenue, and market shares of each regional market over the forecast period. Chapter 3 throws light on the competitive landscape of the Food Diagnostics Market, highlighting the major manufacturers and discussing their business expansion strategies in detail.

throws light on the competitive landscape of the Food Diagnostics Market, highlighting the major manufacturers and discussing their business expansion strategies in detail. Chapter 4 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

