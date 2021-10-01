Food Automation Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Automation Market valued at USD 9.08 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.78 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Automation has now become a necessity in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to maintain quality, to enhance production speed, to cooperate with the labor shortage. Rising demand for food automation due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is driving growth for the market. Moreover, the expansion of the food and packaging industry is expected to support industrial growth. Stringent government regulations regarding food safety are boosting demand for automation to maintain the quality of the product and efficiency of the food manufacturing process.

The key market players are focusing on various strategies such as mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain their position. For instance, in 2016, CTB acquired a majority share in Cabinplant, a global provider of tailor-made processing solutions for the F&B industry. In November 2017, researchers at Harpers Adams University in the United Kingdom completed the Hands-Free Hectare project, during which nearly five tons of spring barley was successfully planted, tended, and harvested by autonomous vehicles and drones.

North America accounted for a share of 25.6% of the industry in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. The presence of key players including Rockwell Automation, Inc., Fortive Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. and Rexnord Corporation to name a few is likely to influence growth. In addition, regulatory support through acts such as the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) is also expected to create growth opportunities.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8% in Asia Pacific due to expansion of food and manufacturing industry in the region.

The packaging and repackaging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2026. The packaging industry requires precise automation and material handling to meet global demand reliably. Automation in packaging would ensure improved reliability, faster installation and improved energy efficiency.

Based on application, beverages are expected to dominate the sector. The beverage production process is a complex process and requires constant advancements. Integration of computerized solution in beverage production processes is expected to support the growth of segment,

The increasing importance of motors in motion control applications involving high torque applications and high-pressure wash-down with precise motion control has significantly enhanced their overall functionality. The efficient and smooth functioning of the systems is encouraged by using generators in the F&B industry. It is also supported by the rising awareness about the efficient energy management advantages of generators.

The scarcity of skilled resources to operate and maintain the machines and huge investment in research and development pose a barrier for this market. Additionally, the high cost of capital is likely to hinder growth during the forecast period

Key participants include Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric and Nord DriveSystems. ABB Ltd. is a Swiss-Swedish multinational corporation headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The robots manufactured by the company are designed and built to suit all aspects of processes within food and beverage sector. The robots are complemented by end of arm tooling, software products, and function packages and are suitable for applications such as bakery, meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, oils, and beverages.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Automation market on the basis of type, function type, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Motor Controls

Discrete controllers & visualization

rotary & linear products

Function Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Processing

Packaging & Repackaging

Palletizing

Sorting & Grading

Picking & Placing

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Fruit & vegetable

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Beverages

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Food Automation Market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

includes the global Food Automation Market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others. Chapter 2 broadly segments the Food Automation Market on the basis of geography and accurately estimates the sales, revenue, and market shares of each regional market over the forecast period.

broadly segments the Food Automation Market on the basis of geography and accurately estimates the sales, revenue, and market shares of each regional market over the forecast period. Chapter 3 throws light on the competitive landscape of the Food Automation Market, highlighting the major manufacturers and discussing their business expansion strategies in detail.

throws light on the competitive landscape of the Food Automation Market, highlighting the major manufacturers and discussing their business expansion strategies in detail. Chapter 4 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

