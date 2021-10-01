Global AI Infrastructure Market to be Driven by Growing Adoption of the Cloud Machine Learning System, Increasing Demand for AI Hardware in High-Performance Data Centres in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global AI Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global AI infrastructure market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, technology, deployment, function, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ai-infrastructure-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 13.8 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 23.81%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 49.7 Billion

The growing usage of cloud machine learning systems, rising demand for AI hardware in high-performance data centres, and increasing emphasis on parallel computing in AI data centres are all important drivers of the AI technology industry. The growing volume of data produced in industries such as automotive and healthcare, improved computing power, lower hardware costs, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and expanding AI applications in industries such as healthcare, automotive, finance, and tourism are all driving the market forward.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A computer can generate a hierarchical representation using AI deep learning engineering architecture. For instance, the first layer’s collected image might scan for simple edges, followed by a layer that collects edge-forming structures. The final layer was able to recognise computer components. After scanning many layers to obtain the essential data, the neural network can combine the features into an algorithm that can recognise the overall image. The expansion of robotics, cybersecurity technologies, IoT, industrial automation, and machine vision technology has generated a tremendous amount of data.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ai-infrastructure-market

The industry can be broadly categorised on the basis of type into:

• Hardware

• Processor

• CPU

• GPU

• FPGA

• ASIC

• Memory

• Storage

• Networking

• Server Software

The industry can be divided based on technology into:

• Machine Learning

• Deep Learning

The industry can be divided on the basis of deployment as:

• On Premises

• Cloud

• Hybrid

The industry can be segmented based on function as:

• Training

• Inference

The industry can be divided on the basis of end-use as:

• Enterprises

• Government Organisations

• Cloud Service Providers

• Others

The global regions for AI infrastructure market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing demand for high-performance hardware platforms to run diverse AI software is a major element driving the AI infrastructure market forward. APAC is home to some of the world’s fastest growing and most powerful industrialised economies, including China, Japan, and India. The adoption of new technologies and improvements in companies across industries is undergoing rapid changes. The industry is also being driven by the growing use of deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) technology in banking, agriculture, marketing, and legal.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Service, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung, Xilinx, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Arm Holdings, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Moulded Pulp Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/molded-pulp-packaging-market

Global Mould Release Agents Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mold-release-agents-market

Global Lung Stent Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lung-stent-market

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/japanese-encephalitis-vaccine-market

Global Instrument Transformer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/instrument-transformer-market

Global HPV Associated Disorders Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hpv-associated-disorders-market

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/enhanced-oil-recovery-market

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/engineering-services-outsourcing-market

Global Energy Drinks Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/energy-drinks-market-report

Global Energy Bar Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/energy-bar-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/08/ai-infrastructure-market.html