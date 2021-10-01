Visual Analytics Market Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Reports and Data has published a new report on the global Visual Analytics market that offers a panoramic view of the Visual Analytics market with regards to economic growth, competitive landscape, production and demands, and consumption analysis. It provides a comprehensive value chain and industrial chain analysis to impart a better understanding of the Visual Analytics market. The report also discusses the key segments of the Visual Analytics market along with market drivers, restraints, limitations, challenges, growth prospects, and threats. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide insightful information about the competitive landscape of the market. The Global Visual Analytics Market has been assessed using an extensive mixture of primary and secondary research along with the benchmark research methodologies.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qilik, Alteryx, SAP SE, IBM, Tableau Software, TIBCO Software, Microstrategy, SAS Institute

The information and communication technology industry has witnessed a robust growth in terms of revenue and development in the recent past and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Factors such as increasing adoption of digitalization, cloud services and Internet of Things (IoT), increasing demand for technologically advanced devices are boosting global market revenue growth. Rising number of internet users, high penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, computers, high utilization of ICT in several sectors such as hospital and healthcare, or financial services, and rising concerns about data storage and security are further fueling market growth. Moreover, increasing need for managing large data, and high investments in research & development activities by market players to develop enhanced products are supporting growth of the global Visual Analytics market.

The global Visual Analytics report is an investigative study of the global market and has been added by Reports and Data to its extensive database. It discusses in detail the market segmentation based on the product types offered by the Visual Analytics market along with application scope, end-use industries, and key regions of the world. It also offers key insights into the factors influencing the segment revenue growth and market share and revenue CAGR for each segment. Regional analysis studies key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with regards to export/import, production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends, and presence of key manufacturers/companies in each major region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

On-Premise

Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Transportation and logistics

IT & Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer goods

Others

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

IT

Sales and marketing

Supply chain

Finance

HR

Others

Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

The research study also provides crucial insights into the new ventures and collaborative endeavors the key players are undertaking to gain a robust footing in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals, agreements, and partnerships. The competitive landscape section offers crucial insights into key companies with regards to their market position, manufacturing and production capacity, product portfolio, investment strategies, business expansion plans, and gross profit margins.

