Specialty Fertilizers Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2028

Agriculture is one the fastest growing industry across the globe due to increasing demand for good quality food and rapidly expanding global population. The agricultural sector is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years and is expected register significantly higher revenue CAGR over the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as technological advancements in the agricultural sector, increasing demand for organic products and fertilizers and rising adoption of advanced techniques and products to increase crop yield. In addition, increasing environmental concerns and water shortage around the globe, and increasing environmental awareness among consumers and farmers, and rising adoption of smart and precision farming are fueling market growth.

Increasing investments in vertical farming, rising adoption of field mapping and high demand for drone farming and increasing investments and government funds to develop enhanced products to obtain better crop yield and efforts taken by public and private organizations to make farmers aware of the advanced techniques are expected to further fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Specialty Fertilizers market is quite competitive and comprises key players operating at regional and global levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, research and development investments, collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolio.

Key companies operating in the global Specialty Fertilizers market:

Key companies in the global market include COMPO EXPERT, ICL Specialty Fertilizer, Haifa Group, Ekompany, Yara International, Nutrien, Ltd., Israel Chemical Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile, EuroChem Group, EuroChem Group, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., Nufarm, Valagro spa, AgroLiquid, Aktiengesellschaft, and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

Global Specialty Fertilizers market segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Controlled Release Fertilizers (CRF)

Slow Release Fertilizers (SRF)

Micronutrient Fertilizers

Customized Fertilizers

Other Modes of Action

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Commercial Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Other Crop Types

Application Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Foliar

Fertigation

Soil

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dry

Liquid

Regional analysis covers:

North America (US, Canada, Europe)

Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

