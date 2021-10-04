Thermoplastics Seals Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

The global Thermoplastics Seals Market is expected to reach USD 5.87 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing demand of high quality, reliable and durable mechanical seals.

Mechanical seals are used for joining mechanisms or systems together to avoid leakages, or excluding contamination by dust and dirt. The efficiency of the seal depends on compression in the case of gaskets and adhesion in the case of sealants.

The use of superior quality raw material will be one of the key trends that will gain traction in the Thermoplastics Seals market during the next few years. Mechanical seals manufactured in modern times are specifically designed to endure harsh environmental conditions and temperatures, owing to this kind of development in the seals market, there is demand for the use of superior quality raw materials, for example, high-grade steel alloys, which can endure high temperatures. These developments are compelling the manufacturers to produce superior quality raw materials.

The major benefits of using Thermoplastics Seals is that it prevents the equipment to get contaminated and retains the lubricants used in the bearings. These seals are applicable to electric motors, automotive wheels, pumps, and gearboxes.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Thermoplastics Seals Market:

Bal Seal Engineering, American High Performance Seals, Gallagher Seals, DingZing Advanced Materials, James Walker, Hubata Seals, M.Barnwell Services, Kofler-Dichtungen, Polymer Concepts Technologies, PERFORMANCE SEALING, Seal & Design, Rhondama, Swan Seals Aberdeen, Spareage Seals (now Max Spare), and Tesnila Bogadi, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of type into polyurethanes, thermoplastics, elastomers and others. Polyurethanes is forecasted to have the highest growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period, due to its outstanding mechanical properties, light weight and rigidness.

The market is segmented on the basis of product into mechanical seals, oil seals, V ring seals, IM seals, PTFE lip seals and others. Mechanical seals dominated the market in 2018, acquiring a market share of 25.0%, due to its high quality, durability and reliability.

The market is segmented on the basis of component into rigid outer component and flexible inner lip. The outer rigid component can be metallic, such as steel, stainless steel and aluminum. The flexible inner lip may be spring loaded or spring less.

The market is segmented on the basis of end users into oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemical, powers, electrical and electronics, industrial, marine and rail, automotive and others. Oil and gas segment is forecasted to have the highest annual growth of 6.1% during the forecast period along with dominating the segment throughout the period, due to the increasing trade of crude oil across countries.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. APAC will witness a significant growth in its CAGR, of 5.0% during the forecast period, along with dominating the segment throughout the period, due to its contribution to the demand of oil and gas industry.For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Thermoplastics Seals Market on the basis of type, product, component, end user, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Mechanical Seals

Oil Seals

IM Seals

V- ring Seals

PTFE Lip Seals

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Polyurethanes

Thermoplastics

Elastomers

Others

Component Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Rigid outer component Metallic Non-metallic

Flexible inner lip Spring loaded Spring less



End users Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Oil and Gas

Chemicals and petrochemical

Powers

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Marine and rail

Automotive

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Thermoplastics Seals market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Thermoplastics Seals market size

2.2 Latest Thermoplastics Seals market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Thermoplastics Seals market key players

3.2 Global Thermoplastics Seals size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Thermoplastics Seals market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

