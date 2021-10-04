Municipal sewage Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Trend and Forecast Till 2026

The Municipal sewage Market is expected to grow from USD 12.24 Billion in 2018 to USD 24.40 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The market is expected to be driven by an increasingly enhanced support shown by government and private bodies to the owners of biogas plants in terms of financial incentives and the favorable nature of regulations being established.

The market is also driven by purely positive air surrounding the establishment of successful biogas plants in terms of reducing the volume of waste disposed into landfills and thus becoming a strong alternative fuel source that is environmentally friendly.

However, lack of implementation of processes and equipment to create a feasible waste segregation system is stifling the current rate of growth. This restricts the overall supply of feedstock to biogas plants, preventing the emergence of several new entrants into the competitive landscape.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Agrinz Technologies GmbH (Austria), Scandinavian Biogas (Sweden), Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development (China), Biofrigas Sweden AB (Sweden), IES BIOGAS (Italy), PlanET Biogas Global GmbH (Germany), CEZ Group (Czech Republic), Hangzhou Environmental Group (China), Wartsila (Finland), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany) and others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Municipal sewage Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of type, the livestock farms market is expected to hold the largest market and is estimated to reach USD 8.74 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the support from the Ministry of Agriculture and the increasing demand of farm lands to install Municipal sewage in Europe and Asia Pacific.

On the basis of end-users, the commercial electricity segment is expected to hold the largest market and is estimated to reach USD 13.32 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 15.6% share during the forecast period. The wastage from the biogas plant is used as organic manure / fertilizer directly or after drying to improve soil fertility and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. It is also non – polluting as it is free of weeds, foul smell and pathogens.

Based on distribution, the indirect channel is expected to hold a larger market share and is estimated to grow the highest at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. In case, the point of consumption is relatively close (e.g. less than 1 mile) to the point of production, the gas would typically be distributed via dedicated pipelines (buried or aboveground). This is usually the most cost – effective method for short distances over private property where easements are not required. Costs for laying dedicated pipelines can vary greatly per mile. Note that gas distributed via dedicated bio methane pipelines must compete with natural gas prices in the marketplace.

Europe is forecasted to grow the largest and is estimated to reach USD 9.02 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast year and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. In Europe there is a strong development of on-farm and centralized biogas plants and for landfills to recover biogas in electricity production. Most biogas plants were built in Germany within Europe.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, end-users, Distribution and regional analysis.

Type (GwH; and Revenue, USD Million: 2016-2026)

Livestock Farms

Industry Wastewater

Municipal Sewage

End-Users (GwH; and Revenue, USD Million: 2016-2026)

Household Electricity

Commercial Electricity

Distribution (GwH; and Revenue, USD Million: 2016-2026)

Direct

Indirect

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

