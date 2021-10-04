Rescue kit Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Rescue kit Market Report

The Rescue kit Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.14 billion in 2018 to USD 3.48 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for labour safety is the major driving factor of the market.

Rise in demand for Rescue kit equipment’s to drive market growth for recreational activities. One of the key drivers of the market for Rescue kit is the construction, industrial and utility sectors. Using Rescue kit equipment in these activities ensures that amateurs and professional participants are safe and protected.

The sale of low-cost and low-quality products accompanied by a lack of consumer awareness is likely to hamper the demand of the market. Furthermore, non-compliance by the industrial participants with different regulations and standards is the main restraining factors faced by the manufacturers for the industry. Regulatory bodies, however, require employers to provide each employee with a training program that may be exposed to falling hazards.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Rescue kit Market:

3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), MSA Safety Inc. (US), GF Protection Inc. (US), Skylotec GmbH (Germany), Kee Safety, Inc. (UK), Werner Co. (US), W.W. Grainger, Inc. (US), Total Access (UK), and FallTech (US).

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for access system is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Due to the increase in demand for fall protective equipment used in confined spaces, the access system segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Access systems include products used in confined space and tripods in tanks, vessels, sewers, and other applications.

Based on end-users, the market for construction segment is estimated to have the largest market share at USD 1.02 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period. Mandatory regulations by governments of various countries around the globe, in regards to the use of equipment to lower the number of accidents during construction activities, are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

APAC is estimated to reach USD 1.02 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. China’s growth is driven by its large manufacturing and building sectors that create demand for both general and personal Rescue kit systems. The market in India is estimated to be the fastest growing in the APAC, due to factors such as large populations, a fast developing economy, particularly in the construction sector.

The Global Rescue kit Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Rescue kit market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, end-users, distribution and regional analysis.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hard goods

Soft goods

Access system

Rescue kit

Services

End-Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Construction

Oil & gas

Mining

General industry

Transportation

Distribution (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Direct

Indirect

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Rescue kit Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Rescue kit market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

