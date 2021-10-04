Cellulosic Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trend, Research Report by 2026

The global Cellulosic market is expected to reach USD 122.35 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rapid replacement of leaded fuel with ethanol additives and the availability of inexpensive feedstock for the production of ethanol fuel.

Ethanol fuel is a less expensive energy source since, production of fuels using wastes of corn, sugar cane or grains is more economical as compared to fossil fuels, which can be a bane to the economy of most countries, especially, and developing countries who cannot afford to explore them. Thus, the adoption of ethanol as a fuel by these growing economies can boost the market for cellulosic.

Moreover, global warming which is caused by constant emission of hazardous greenhouse gases from the use of fossil fuels, such as natural gas, oil, and coal, which are resulting in catastrophic effects including rising sea levels, weather pattern changes, and excessive heat. Combustion of ethanol fuel only releases carbon dioxide and water, which is ineffective to environmental degradation.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

The Andersons, Inc. (USA), Advanced BioEnergy LLC (USA), BlueFire Renewables (USA), Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA), Cargill Incorporated (USA), BP PLC (UK), Mascoma LLC (USA), Flint Hills Resources (USA), Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (USA), and Panda Energy International Inc. (USA), among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of raw material into crops, wastes, biomass, starchy grains and fossil fuels.

Crops segment dominated the market in 2018, and will have the highest growth of 6.4% during the forecast period, since crop waste-based fuels reduces greenhouse emissions.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type into starch-based, sugar-based and cellulosic.

Starch-based segment held the largest share of the global market in 2018, and is forecasted to witness a growth of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The starch-based fuel is produced by using raw materials such as corn, wheat, barley, and cassava, which can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to a substantial amount.

The market is segmented on the basis of application into conventional fuel vehicles, flexible fuel vehicles and others.

Conventional fuel vehicles segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for ~60% of the global market share, and is forecasted to have a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for conventional fuel vehicles in countries such as the US, India, Brazil, and China, is expected to boost the consumption of ethanol fuel in the coming years.

The market is segmented on the basis of industry vertical into oil & gas, food & beverages, automotive, chemicals & materials, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others.

Automotive segment dominated the market in 2018, and will maintain its dominance, with a growth of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the market in 2018, with a forecasted CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, due to the occupancy of a well-established automotive industry and stringent regulations regarding greenhouse emissions.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Cellulosic Market on the basis of raw material, product type, industry vertical, application, and region:

Raw material Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Crops Fuel crops (Algae) Corn Sugar crops

Wastes Food waste Forest waste Agricultural waste

Biomass

Starchy grains

Fossil fuels

Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Starch-based

Sugar-based

Cellulosic

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Conventional fuel vehicles

Flexible fuel vehicles

Others

Industry vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Oil & gas

Food & beverages

Automotive

Chemical & materials

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Cellulosic market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Cellulosic market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.

