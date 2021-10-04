Innovation Market Trend, Growth, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report 2026

The Innovation Market is expected to grow from USD 6.45 Billion in 2018 to USD 11.85 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%. New and improved technologies, government financial support, large – scale application area, rapid low – cost product development and easy custom product development are the main drivers intended to drive the Innovation market.

Automotive industry stakeholders around the world are now racing towards full industrialization and integration of the AM process in their end – to – end production workflow, starting with software and materials, going through the actual AM hardware and ending with services and a growing number of potential applications.

Thus, 3D printing is well positioned to expand its use as the primary technology for automotive prototyping and tooling, while at the same time creating a stronger than ever opportunity for serial and mass production of customized parts.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Innovation Market:

Stratasys (US), Arcam AB (Sweden), 3D Systems (US), Proto Labs Inc. (US), SLM Solutions (Germany), Materialise (Belgium), ExOne GmbH (Germany), EOS GmbH (Germany), Concept Laser (Germany), Ultimaker (Netherlands) and others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of material-type, the metal segment is expected to hold the largest market share as 3D printing is easy to use in the manufacture of end products (engines, spare parts, other interior and exterior parts).

While the market continues to focus on prototyping and tooling, by the end of the forecast period, parts production will become the primary revenue opportunity, surpassing prototyping, tooling, hardware and materials.

Production of parts including metal and polymer parts produced by automotive OEMs internally as well as in outsourcing. These are expected to be the primary revenue opportunity for the Innovation market that drives the whole segment, amounting to almost USD 11.85 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Europe is forecasted to grow the largest during the forecast year and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing expenditure, rising income levels, low manufacturing costs, rapid product development, and lower competition than mature countries have also amplified market players ‘ interest in emerging markets.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of technology-type, application-type, material-type and regional analysis.

Technology-Type (Units, Thousands: 2016-2026; and Revenue, USD Million: 2016-2026)

Multijet Printing (MJP)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Others

Material-Type (Units, Thousands: 2016-2026; and Revenue, USD Million: 2016-2026)

Metal

Polymers

Ceramics

Others

Application-Type (Units, Thousands: 2016-2026; and Revenue, USD Million: 2016-2026)

Prototyping

Tooling

R&D & Innovation

Manufacturing Complex Parts

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Innovation Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Innovation market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

