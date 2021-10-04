Standalone Market Size, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2026

The Standalone market is expected to grow to USD 9.97 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%. The global market share of PV inverters will be driven by favorable government initiatives to promote renewable energy and large – scale investments in sustainable grid integration.

Monetary financing and various government schemes, including net metering, feed tariffs to support the creation of innovative projects and the development of advanced technologies, will further increase growth in the industry.

The decreasing cost of solar components and increased operational efficiency have increased solar systems, which in turn will drive the growth of the global photovoltaic inverter market.

The improvement of primitive technologies in conjunction with volume production practices has led to a significant reduction in the overall price of components. In addition, the industry’s landscape will be further enhanced by strict government standards to curb GHG emissions favored by rising electricity demand.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Schneider Electric (France), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd. (China), REFU Elektronik GmbH (Germany), SatCon Technology Corp. (US), Delta Group (Taiwan), Chint Group Co. Ltd. (China), Fronious International GmbH (Austia), Emerson Electric (US), ABB (Switzerland), General Electric (US).

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Standalone market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of power class, the three-phase units are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Due to their efficient operation in large-capacity industrial installations and transmission networks, three-phase units have a significant share of revenue. In addition, the increasing demand for reliability of power across industries, including mining and oil and gas, will further increase the demand for products.

On the basis of nominal output power, the market share of photovoltaic inverters of 300 W is expected to grow strongly due to their use, which is favored by lower product costs in small – scale solar photovoltaic applications. Improving unit efficiencies and increasing flexibility in operation will increase product demand. In addition, the growing demand for cost – effective and cost – effective photovoltaic installations will complement the business outlook in line with increasing off – grid deployment.

On the basis of nominal output voltage, the ≤ 230 V inverter market is expected to be valued at USD 3.71 Billion in 2026. Increasing demand from the downstream sector will increase the business landscape, along with increasing product shipments to China. The global installed photovoltaic capacity reached 100 GW in 2018, with more than 50% of China’s installations.

Photovoltaic inverters on the solar grid market are expected to gain more than 9.4% by 2026. Current electrification programs and favourable government initiatives to improve the deployment of sustainable electricity infrastructure connected to the grid will further stimulate the business outlook.

The market for residential photovoltaic inverters is expected to grow by 2026 at a rate of more than 10%. The global industry outlook will be favoured by the electrification program in developing countries focusing on decentralized generation and the rapid advancement of distributed generation technologies.

Asia Pacific led the market in 2018 with more than 52% of the market share. This can be directly attributed to the commissioning of several solar farms in the region, particularly in China and India, on a network scale. In driving solar power installations in the region, government subsidies and purchase incentives played the main role.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of connectivity, product, application, power class, nominal output power and nominal output voltage.

Power Class (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Single Phase

Three Phase (≤99 kW)

Nominal Output Power (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

≤ 300 W

300 – 3,000 W

3,000 – 33,000 W

33,000 – 110,000 W

> 110,000 W

Nominal Output Voltage (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

≤ 230 V

230 – 400 V

600 V

Connectivity (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Stand-alone

On-grid

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Micro

String

Central Transformer based Transformer less



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Standalone Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Standalone market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

