Hypersonic Weapons 2028 Market Data | Industry Insights as Per Analysis, Latest Report

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hypersonic Weapons market was USD 5,013.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.70% from 2019 to 2026. Hypersonic Weapons are those that incorporate the speed and the capabilities of a cruise missile while being able to travel at speeds faster than Mach 5 (~3,800mph). A major advantage of Hypersonic weapons lies in the fact that they have increased maneuverability and the smooth flight path makes it harder to track than a traditional weapon. Factors affecting the increasing demand for the Hypersonic Weapons market is the rising demand for weapons that are faster than supersonic speeds. The effectiveness of these weapons is the primary factor for the growth of the industry over the forecasted period. Various countries like the U.S., China, Russia, and India are investing heavily in the research and development of these Hypersonic Weapons industry for the huge potential they hold. The US has invested in the research and development of a hypersonic missile called the Advanced Hypersonic Weapon (AHW), which uses the boost-glide technology to propel the conventional warheads. The primary factor restraining the growth of the market is the increasing investment in radar systems that can detect Hypersonic weapons. Growth of such radar industries will act as a hindrance in the growth of the market of Hypersonic Weapons.

Improved versions of weapons are being developed, and every country wants to dominate the warfront. The U.S., China, and Russia are the major countries pursuing the development of such weapons. With the advent of Hypersonic weapons, the speed and the potential range of engagement will be changed.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The valuation for the Global Hypersonic Weapons market was USD 3.4 Billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD 11.9 Billion by 2026.

Increasing expenditure by the defense sector of various nations in a bid to strengthen themselves is one of the significant factors for the growth of the industry.

One of the drawbacks of Hypersonic Weapons is the heat produced by the carrier at the time of flight, which can be a matter of concern for the weapon.

Scramjet, an acronym used for Supersonic Combustion Ramjet, is a major mode of propulsion in the Hypersonic Weapons market.

The market is still at a nascent stage and lacks a proper regulatory framework. However, an international moratorium on flight tests of hypersonic weapons can slow down the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Russia is pursuing two hypersonic weapons programs called the Avangard and the 3M22 Tsirkon.

Tsirkon has a range of between 250 to 600 miles.

North America holds the largest share of the market with a control over 50% of the global Hypersonic weapons market. The massive contribution of the U.S. in the industry is a primary factor for the high share of the region in the industry. Another factor for the high share of the region is the presence of prominent players in the region.

The U.S. has invested in the research and development of a hypersonic missile called the Advanced Hypersonic Weapon (AHW), which uses the boost-glide technology to propel the conventional warheads.

Key participants include Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Northrup Grumman (U.K.), Brahmos Aerospace Ltd. (India), Kratos (U.S.), SAAB Ab (Sweden), China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp. Ltd. (China), and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (U.S.).

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Hypersonic Weapons Market on the basis of Launch Mode, Propulsion, Type, Range, Warhead, and Region:

Launch Mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surface to Surface

Sea to Sea

Air to Surface

Sea to Surface

Air to Air

Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Scramjet

Boost-glide

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cruise

Ballistic

Range (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Short range

Medium Range

Intermediate Range

Intercontinental range

Warhead (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Conventional

Strategic

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

2.3. Assumptions

2.4. Limitations

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Global Hypersonic Weapon Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Hypersonic Weapon Systems Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for faster weapons

4.2.2.2. Effectiveness of the Hypersonic weapons due to less response time for the enemy

4.2.2.3. Increasing investments being done by nations

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising hypersonic radar market

4.2.4. Market Opportunities Analysis

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTEL Analysis of Hypersonic Weapon Systems market…

