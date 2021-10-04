Dietary Fibers Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dietary Fibers Market was valued at USD 4.53 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.77 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 11.35%. The fibers are roughage, which is mostly present in food items are produced from plant food. These fibers help in waste movement inside the body, reduce the risk of diabetes and heart diseases by lowering blood sugar levels and cholesterol and maintain body weight. They are of two types, namely soluble and insoluble.

The current report on the Dietary Fibers Market provides a comprehensive assessment of the business vertical and offers a comprehensive overview of the industry along with its key segments. The growing technological developments and research advancements are contributing to the expansion of the market, according to the latest report published by Reports and Data. The report offers significant insight into key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, strategic expansions, market size and share, growth prospects, threats. The report also sheds light on the factors influencing the growth of the market, particularly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report discusses in detail the extensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain, demands, trends, and overall dynamics of the Dietary Fibers market. It also offers a futuristic growth outlook of the Dietary Fibers market in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2049

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Lonza Group AG

Nexira

Ingredion Incorporated

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increase in health and diet concerns among consumers, rise in demand for bread, which possesses to increase its shelf life, and rise in disposable income drive the growth of industry.

Physiochemical properties of fibers can be manipulated by certain thermal, chemical, and mechanical treatments to improve their functionality, which is expected to present opportunities for growth.

Excessive content of fibers in the diet can lead to diarrhea, reduced mineral absorption, and removal of good cholesterol, thus restraining the market.

Whole grain products such as whole-wheat and brown rice dominated the source segment expected to reach 2.16 billion in 2027, as they have a high fiber content and exhibit several benefits including reduction of risk of heart diseases, asthma, and cancer.

Carbohydrate polymers that are obtained from raw materials by physical, enzymatic pr chemical means and which have shown a physiological benefit to health and scientific to competent authorities.

Soluble fiber is found in foods such as legumes (beans, peas, lentils), oats, and apples. It dissolves like a gel-like substance and moves through your gastrointestinal tract. This stimulates the bowels to hold on to water, bulking up the stool.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2049

Segments Covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. The scope of the report can be defined as:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Dietary Fibers market based on type, source, application and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Soluble

Insoluble

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereal & Grains

Nuts & Seeds

Legumes

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Food & Beverage

OTC Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others includes personal care & cosmetics

Regional Analysis:

The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dietary-fibers-market

The Dietary Fibers Market Report Offers:

Deep insights into the Dietary Fibers market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Dietary Fibers market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Dietary Fibers industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Explore Our Related Reports :

Photography Equipment Market

Textile Home Decor Market

Maple Water Market

Personal Care Appliances Market

Konjac Market

Dairy Whiteners Market

Qatari Luxury Goods Market

Desiccated Coconut Powder Market

Climbing Gym Market

Jewelry Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/jewelry-market

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news