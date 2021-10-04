Protein Ingredients Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2021 to 2026

According to a current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Protein Ingredients Market is expected to reach $52.31 billion by 2026, from $29.18 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors driving the growth of the protein ingredients market are increasing demand for protein function, increasing demand for healthy diet and nutritious foods, and increasing demand for superior personal care and health care products. A noticeable global trend in the market is the demand for purer products with reduced processing and developed natural whey and micellar casein. The growing preference for convenience foods and nutrient-rich fortified foods is another factor driving the demand for protein ingredients.

Because protein is the main fuel source, these ingredients are essential for the functioning of the body. They can be obtained from plants as well as animals. Plant proteins are commonly obtained from wheat, peas and soybeans and are used to texture plant proteins. Plant protein helps fight diabetes and obesity effectively. Animal protein is widely used as a protein supplement for muscle building. At the same time, the huge demand for animal protein and the growing awareness of healthy eating and fitness are driving the global protein ingredient market significantly. In addition, the growing use of soy isolates and consumption rates of eggs and casein have further boosted the growth of the global protein ingredients market. In addition, the cost sensitivity associated with the production of protein-rich products negatively impacts the growth of the global protein ingredients market. However, the rapid launch of pocket-friendly protein supplement products is expected to aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The increasing demand for processed as well as functional food products are expected to boost the demand for protein ingredients. The rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of these products along with the increasing use of sports & energy supplements is expected to fuel the growth of protein ingredients market.

The rising demand for functional foods containing protein-based ingredients is due to increasing incidences of health-related issues. This inturns fosters the demand during the forecast years. The market is further driven by the availability of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free products.

The increasing fitness trend among health-conscious consumers, coupled with the role of protein-rich foods in muscle building and weight management, is stimulating market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth at CAGR of 8.8%. The growth in this region is mainly driven by growing exports and increasing domestic demand for these ingredients in the region.

Based on application, the food & beverage segment dominated the protein ingredients market in 2018; owing to the growing health consciousness among consumers. The shift in consumer preference on healthy diets with low-fat and highly nutritious value food leads to a high demand for protein ingredients.

The fluctuating raw material prices along with stringent rules and regulations limit the market growth during forecast years

Key participants include ADM, DuPont, Gelita, Omega Protein Corporation, Kewpie Corporation, among others.

For the purposes of this report, the report and data have segmented the Protein Ingredients market on the basis of source, form, application, and region.

Source (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Animal

Dairy

Milk

Whey

Egg

Gelatin

Plant

Wheat

Vegetables

Soy

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Isolates

Textured Soy protein

Form Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Dry

Liquid

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Regional Outlook (US$1 Billion Revenue, 2016–2026)

North America

o United States

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

oh japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

o Brazil

