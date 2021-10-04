Food Processing Seals Market Expected to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 3.4% by End of 2027: Reports and

The global Food Processing Seals Market is projected to grow at a rate of 3.4% in terms of value, from USD 2.83 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 3.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for packaged and processed food in developed and developing regions are fueling the market demand.

Food and beverage industries are some of the most rigorously operated sectors for sealing components. The seals used in these sectors are frequently faced with pressure and temperature extremes, with hardly any room for error for long-term hygienic sealing performance. In food and beverage industries, hygiene is the most critical factor above all else. Compromised sealing systems must be diagnosed and isolated quickly and efficiently before risk translates to the end consumers.

Elastomeric sealing in food and beverage processing sector is to handle aggressive chemicals and thermal conditions while making sure that unwanted contaminants are not leaked into the process line. Some of the threats to seal degradation are process media, clean-in-place (CIP) or sterilization-in-place (SIP) procedures, and faults with the installation. Factors such as volatile raw material prices coupled with the growing demand for organic products, are hindering the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the food processing seals market throughout the forecast period. Growing population, high demand for processed food is driving the market demand. Growing disposable income, rising standards, and changing lifestyle is affecting the market. Growth in the demand for meat from regions such as Indonesia, China, and India are augmenting market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Metals held the largest market share of 36.7% in the year 2018. Metals are not restricted by temperature and pressure, thus giving a lot of room to food sectors to work with it. Metal seals meet the criteria for high-temperature, high-pressure and cryogenic applications where rubber gaskets cannot be used. When metal is welded, they have no seams, thus making it stable for sealing.

Bakery and Confectionary are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income are increasing the consumption of baked goods and confectionaries. Sealing material chosen for this segment should be able to withstand extremes without adding any unwanted color or flavor to the finished product.

The wholesale market held the largest market share of 41.7% in the year 2018. These type of seals are usually bought in large bulk and are generally purchased by manufacturing plants.

North America is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. High demand for processed foods owing to the rise in the number of working people and changing lifestyle are boosting the market in this region. High level of income and availability of several options are also promoting the market in the region.

Key participants include Freudenberg Group, Flowserve Corporation, Parker Hannifin, James Walker, Aesseal, Trelleborg, Enpro Industries, Meccanotecnica Umbra, Kismet Rubber Products, and Northern Engineering, among others.

Parker Hannifin launched NBR N9400 and FKM V9196 sealing materials in April 2017. These sealing materials are used in food processing equipment.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Food Processing Seals market on the basis of material type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Metals

Face Materials

Elastomers

Others

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Bakery and Confectionary

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Alcoholic Beverage

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Online

Retail

Wholesale

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America US.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



