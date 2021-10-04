Food Deaerators Market : Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview & Forecast 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Deaerators market was valued at USD 265 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 434.5 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. The growth of the F&B industry is one of the key reason for the industry growth.

Deaeration is the removal of dissolved gasses such as oxygen and carbon dioxide. All beverages are sensitive to dissolved oxygen; taste and color can be substantially changed. Additionally, dissolved oxygen adversely affects the filler performance. Therefore, it is important to use optimally deaerated water for the production of beverage like soft drinks and this makes the industry to grow at a rapid pace and also makes processed food as one of the high demand segment of industry. The presence of undesired air and gases in liquid food products frequently leads to deterioration in product quality in physical, chemical and sensory terms. All product processing, for example includes pumping and various mixing processes, will automatically disperse or/and incorporate air into the mixture. In addition, some raw materials contain gases, most of which are not desirable, so to remove this undesirable condition, the aerators are to be must part in manufacturing industries. The deaerators have major applications in the processed segment. It helps to remove the gases, air material present such as to improve the quality of the food and its shelf life. This application is one of the reason by which food industries started installing the process of deaeration with the help of deaerators.

The deaeration also helps to improve the safety or hygiene of the F&B product. Another factor driving the growth is by large demand for convenience food products across the globe with changing demographics. The lifestyle of people changed significantly, due to urbanization and industrialization. The fast paced lives of people avail no time to prepare food and looking forward for better way which drives the demand for convenience products. The convenience or ready to eat food involves the processing so as to extend the shelf life of the product. The large initiatives offered by the government towards the health of the citizens making regulations towards the industry drives the industry.

There are many applications for food deaerators in the industry but the investment cost associated with the de-aerators equipment is one of the major challenge for food processing industry and also the cost associated with the production due to increase in energy and labor are the major factors hindering the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The industry is growing at a CAGR of 8% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 6.5% and 6.3% CAGR, respectively. Higher consumption demand for F&B across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market during forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, Oxygen Removal segment is one of the dominating deaerator function which holds 49% of the global market. North America market is one of the significant revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe regions

Beverages is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with CAGR of 6.9%. However, High costs incurred in machineries and labor are the major challenges faced in this segment.

Other Functions segment (that includes steam pressure control, water-level control, shelf life extension) was valued at USD 31.8 Million and is expected reach USD 50.75 Million by 2026

The tray type desecrating heaters consist of a shell, spray nozzles to distribute and spray the water, a direct contact vent condenser, tray stacks and protective inter chamber walls. The chamber is constructed in low carbon steel, but more corrosion-resistant stainless steels are used for the spray nozzles and the other parts.

North America is expected to account for the 32% of the global market. The large demography and population, and the adoption of latest technologies are likely to aid the high growth

The Strict Government regulations towards the production of F&B and the high cost involved with the equipment purchase are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include GEA Group, JBT Corporation, Alfa Laval, SPX Flow, Stork Thermeq B.V, Parker Boiler, Cornell Machine Co., Fulton Thermal Corporation, Mepaco, Indeck Power Equipment Company

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Food Deaerators market on the basis of type, function, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Spray-Tray Type Deaerators

Spray Type Deaerators

Vacuum Type Deaerators

Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oxygen Removal

Water Heating

Aroma & Flavor Retention

Other Functions

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Beverages

Food

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



