Geopolymer Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report by 2027

A new report by Reports and Data estimates that the Global Geopolymer Market will reach USD 43.59 billion from USD 21.42 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. A significant rise in the construction activities in emerging economies, shifting focus towards the adoption of alternative fuels from waste or renewable materials, and growth in initiatives to reduce carbon emissions are the factors driving Geopolymer market growth.

Geopolymer is gaining massive popularity, as it is an environmentally friendly alternative to the traditionally used Portland cement. The Geopolymer also offers various benefits, such as better functionality, lesser carbon dioxide release than the traditional cement, and requires very few natural materials during the production process.

The Geopolymer industry is at a nascent stage as several companies are still carrying out R&D activities to enhance the capabilities and properties of the product. With strict environmental regulations, subsidies for the production of green materials, and government initiatives to improve tax conditions for the product will supplement Geopolymer market share through 2027. Moreover, the emergence of Frerrocrete and Limestone Calcinated Clay Cement technologies to improve the effectiveness of Geopolymer and other technological developments will also boost industry growth over the forecast period.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Geopolymer market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Geopolymer market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Anhui Conch Cement Company (China), China National Building Material Co., Ltd. (China), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Italcementi (Italy), CeraTech (India), Calera Corp. (U.S.), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland), Kiran Global Chems Limited (India), Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), HeidelbergCement (Germany), Calera Cement, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Solidia Technologies, Inc., Novacem Limited, CeraTech Concrete, and Thomas Concrete, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on application, the residential segment is anticipated to register a notable CAGR of 9.3%, contributing to a revenue share close to USD 20.49 Billion by 2027. The rapid urbanization in emerging economies and a mounting need for environmentally safe buildings are fuelling segmental growth. Moreover, the introduction of eco-friendly materials by several manufacturers will also boost the product adoption.

In the regional landscape, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.3% over the analysis period on account of growing construction and infrastructural development activities in emerging economies, primarily in China and India.

Based on type, the fly ash-based segment forecast to generate revenue share close to USD 14.39 Billion, delivering a CAGR of 9.6% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the growing product demand in the construction industry and shifting focus on the use of environmentally friendly products.

North America is forecast to witness a growth rate of 9.1%, generating a revenue of USD 15.69 Billion in the Geopolymer market share by 2027. The Geopolymer market is highly fragmented. However, the majority of key players are located in North America. The stringent regulations for high carbon emissions prescribed by intergovernmental and regional agencies in the region to address environmental degradation are poised to foster North American Geopolymer market revenue share over the projected timeframe.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fly ash based Class F Class C

Slag based

Geopolymer

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

New Construction Activities

Repair & Maintenance Activities

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Geopolymer Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

