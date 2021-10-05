Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market was valued at USD 1,352.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5,357.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.7%. Non-Thermal Pasteurization technology are a strong substitute to the conventional pasteurization technologies as they promise efficient and sustainable outcomes. They are being demanded increasingly for their ability to retain the freshness and original characteristics of food products. Emerging economies are witnessing a steady rise in demand for Non-thermal Pasteurization technology for advantages such as an increasing throughput and cost-cutting in the pasteurization processes.

Request customization of the report. https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2037

Despite a promising growth scenario, concerns over securing additional labels for products that undergo non-thermal pasteurization often deter companies from employing such technologies. The government support is favourable for this technology because of the strong benefits that it offers. India, China and Japan are strong economies that are expected to support the growth of the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market. Moreover, the cosmetic and pharma sectors are also growing users of the HPP technique as it is aiding in vaccine production, preparation of new formulas, etc. while ensuring a standard shelf-life of the products.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-thermal-pasteurization-market

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By technique, the HPP segment accounted for the largest share in the non-thermal pasteurization market in base year 2018. The technique is widely used as it prevents spoilage of foods due to microorganism growth, while also retaining its freshness and taste.

By technique, the PEF segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the period of forecast. The technology is helpful as it makes use of minimum processing technologies. It is being widely used in the potato processing technology.

By application, the food segment is the largest in the global non-thermal pasteurization market. The technology is trending in this application segment as it helps in retaining the nutritional composition and other characteristics of foods.

The beverages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR under the application classification on Non-Thermal Pasteurization. Fruit juices, coconut water, beer, milk, etc. are making a growing use of Non-Thermal Pasteurization.

By application, the food segment held the largest market share of 42.9% in the base year 2018.

Beverages segment is expected to register a CAGR of 19.7% during the period of forecast.

HPP, which is a Non-Thermal Pasteurization method, is being applied to pharmaceutical and cosmetic products as is ensures greater safety without heat treatment and also help in the production of new formulas.

By food form, the solid segment holds a largest share in comparison to the liquid segment. Processed foods, meat products and confectionery items make ample usage of the Non-Thermal Pasteurization technology.

By region, North America holds the largest share in the global non-thermal pasteurization market. The region is a strong market for preserved foods and technologies that ensure an efficient and extension of product shelf-life are highly in demand. With the current trend, the region is forecasted to be one of the fastest growing regions in the industry, thus propelling the overall growth of the market.

The non-thermal pasteurization market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a promising rate. Growing awareness about food freshness, rising use of efficient food processing mechanisms and a favorable government policy is boosting market growth.

Acquisitions are being witnessed in the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market as a strategy to strengthen the global footprint and expand the product portfolio.

Key players in the market include Hiperbaric Espana, Avure Technologies, Chic Freshertech, Kobe Steel Ltd., Nordion, Thyssenkrupp AG, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Bosch, Stansted Fluid Powder Ltd., Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller SE & CO. KG, Dukane Corporation, Symbios Technologies, Universal Pure.

Get A Sample Report. https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2037

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market on the basis of technique, food form, application and region:

Technique (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

High Pressure Processing Orientation Type Vessel Volume

Pulse Electric Field

Microwave Volumetric Heating

Ultrasonic

Irradiation

Others

Food Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Solid Form

Liquid Form

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food Industry Meat, Poultry and Seafood Fruits and Vegetables Dairy Products Ready Meals

Beverages Industry Alcoholic Beer Wine Others Non-Alcoholic Juices Carbonated Drinks Others Pharmaceuticals Industry Cosmetics Industry



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Request a discount on the report. https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2037

Trending Report

Food Diagnostics Market

Food Automation Market

Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market

Prebiotic Ingredients Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news