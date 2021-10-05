Food Antioxidants Market Size, Revenue Share, Trends, Major Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2028

Reports and Data have recently published a novel report on the global Food Antioxidants Market that emphasizes important industry aspects along with the latest and emerging trends to gain valuable market insights during the forecast period of 2021 and 2028. The report offers information about drivers, restraints market size, and market revenue of the global Food Antioxidants market between 2021 and 2028. The global Food Antioxidants market is rapidly gaining traction over the last few years and is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The report is generated through extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry. In addition, the data is obtained using various analytical tools such as venture return analysis, Porter’s Five Force and SWOT analysis.

Key companies operating in the global Food Antioxidants market profiled in the report: Archer Daniels Midland, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Frutarom Ltd., Barentz International, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Camlin Fine Sciences, Kemin Industries, Inc., DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kalsec Inc., BTSA, Vitablend Nederland BV, VDH Chem Tech Pvt Ltd.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CGAR throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing consumption of healthy food and food products, emergence of new market players, rising disposable income and increasing demand for meat free and gluten free products.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global food antioxidants market on the basis of type, application, source, form, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Natural Food Antioxidants

Synthetic Food Antioxidants

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Prepared Food

Prepared Meat & Poultry

Fats & Oils

Snacks & Dairy

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Seafood

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Fruits, Vegetables

Nuts & Seeds

Spices & Herbs

Oils & Petroleum

Botanical Extracts

Gallic Acid

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Dry

Liquid

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



