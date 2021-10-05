Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2020–2028

The global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market size is expected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for dairy and meat products owing to rapidly growing population are some key factors driving overall market revenue growth.

The Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market report published by Reports and Data is an all-inclusive document explaining current and future scenario of the Global Probiotics in Animal Feed industry. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and offers in-depth information about the Probiotics in Animal Feed market. The report also analyzes key market players along with distributors and overall industrial chain structure. The report also provides an assessment of the factors and parameters that have the potential to influence the revenue growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3965

Some of the key players operating in the Probiotics in Animal Feed market are:

Hansen (Denmark)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (US)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Land O’Lakes (US)

Lallemand (Canada)

Bluestar Adisseo Co. (China)

Lesaffre (France)

Alltech (US)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Calpis Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Schouw & Co. (Denmark)

Unique Biotech (India)

Pure Cultures (US)

Kerry (Ireland)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The report offers a panoramic view of competitive landscape of the global market to offer key insights into the key players and their business expansion plans. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins, and technological and research developments. It further sheds lights on M&A activities, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, deals, and product launches among others. The research study deploys advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer deeper insights into key players.

Some key highlights from the report:

Based on the source, the yeast & fungi segment is expected register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to easy availability of yeast-based probiotics for animals, especially ruminants and pigs.

In context to form, the liquid form segment revenue is expected to expand at a steady rate during the forecast period owing to higher preference for dry form probiotics. In addition, many manufacturers are developing multi-strain liquid solutions to overcome the drawback and decrease mortality rate and dependency on antibiotics.

On the basis of livestock, the aquaculture segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to increasing demand for probiotics in aquaculture feed. Additionally, many key players are emphasizing on developing advanced probiotics for overall growth and development of aquatic animals.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate other regional probiotics in the animal feed markets and register a robust CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. High consumption of meat and poultry products and increasing awareness regarding benefits of utilizing probiotics in animal feed are key factors supporting growth of the probiotics in animal feed market in this region.

North America is expected to account for highest revenue share contribution throughout the forecast period due to growing trend of healthy food consumption, high demand for probiotics in feed industry, and rising demand for processed beef products.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3965

Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market: Segmentation

Based On Source: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Bacteria Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium Streptococcus thermophilus

Yeast & Fungi Saccharomyces cerevisiae Saccharomyces boulardii

Others Aspergillus oryzae Candida pintolopesii



Based On Form: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Dry

Liquid

Based On Livestock: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Swine

Poultry

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Pets

Others Equine Rabbit



According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the production and consumption ratio, market size and market share, import and export, supply and demand ratio, consumer demand, technological advancements, R&D, infrastructure development, economic growth, and robust presence of market players in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/probiotics-in-animal-feed-market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Probiotics in Animal Feed market is expected to register during the forecast period?

What are the key growth driving factors of Probiotics in Animal Feed market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Probiotics in Animal Feed market over the forecast period?

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

Explore Our Related Reports :

Vertical Fan Coil Market

Air Conditioning Electronic Expansion Valves (EEV) Market

E-Liquids Market

Hi-Fi Audio Products Market

Pork Meat Market

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market

Residential Ornamental Fish Market

Bicycle Pumps Market

Jewelry Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/jewelry-market

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news