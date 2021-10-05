Plant-Based Beverages Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Plant-Based Beverages Market were valued at USD 15.69 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 39.94 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 12.30%.

The current report on the Plant-Based Beverages Market provides a comprehensive assessment of the business vertical and offers a comprehensive overview of the industry along with its key segments. The growing technological developments and research advancements are contributing to the expansion of the market, according to the latest report published by Reports and Data. The report offers significant insight into key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, strategic expansions, market size and share, growth prospects, threats. The report also sheds light on the factors influencing the growth of the market, particularly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report discusses in detail the extensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain, demands, trends, and overall dynamics of the Plant-Based Beverages market. It also offers a futuristic growth outlook of the Plant-Based Beverages market in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By function, bone health holds a market value of about 2.9 Billion in 2020. The high content of calcium in these products is foreseen to be the major driving factor for this market.

By source, the market for plant-based beverages is divided into almond, soy, coconut, and rice. Soy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 12.2% during the forecast period.

The milk segment is estimated to account for the notable share in the market for plant-based beverages in 2020. A growing number of consumers opt for milk substitutes for medical reasons or as a lifestyle choice. Medical reasons include lactose intolerance with a worldwide prevalence of 75% and cow’s milk allergy, also, in countries where mammal milk is limited.

The Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in plant-based beverages market over the forecast timeline with a CAGR of about 12.7%. Increasing health concerns among the Japanese population projected to drive the Japanese plant-based beverages market.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

The WhiteWave Foods Company (US)

Blue Diamond Growers (US)

Pacific Foods (US)

Hain Celestial (US)

SunOpta (Canada)

Want Want China Holdings Limited (China)

Kikkoman (Japan)

Califia Farms (US)

The Coca-Cola Company (US)

Ripple Foods (US)

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of the prominent players to develop innovative products and technologies are driving the growth of the industry. Additionally, the market is witnessing numerous strategic collaborations and initiatives that are expanding the scope of the market. The report discusses in detail the factors and elements of the Plant-Based Beverages market that are positively influencing the growth of the market.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the plant-based beverages market on the basis of source, mode of type, function and region:

On the basis of source, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Rice

Others (cashew, oats, pea, and hemp)

On the basis of type, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Milk

Other drinks (smoothies, shakes, and nogs)

On the basis of function, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Cardiovascular health

Cancer prevention

Bone health

Lactose-free alternative

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

