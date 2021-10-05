Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2020–2027

The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market size is estimated to reach USD 14.44 billion by 2027 from USD 3.16 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 19.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth is driven by technological advancement in digital printing and increasing consumer spending on interior wall decorations with striking wallpapers at inexpensive costs.

The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Forecast to 2027 published by Reports and Data takes a comprehensive approach towards studying the key trends influencing the growth of this sector. The research focuses on the changes and progress in the business context due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The report evaluates key aspects of the sector to predict the impact of the pandemic on the growth of the market.

The report evaluates the latest scenario and is updated with the current alterations in the economy due to COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has resulted in some major changes in the current scenario. The study evaluates the current market scenario along with the COVID-19 effects on the present and future scenarios. The industry has recently observed a drastic change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report gives a precise estimation to help readers understand the impact of the pandemic on the concerned market in the forecast years and help combat challenges that may arise in the future.

The report gives an accurate and elaborate evaluation of the market for the forecast period to gain an understanding of the global sector for formulating better investment approaches. The study further explores and provides in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, with special emphasis on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report further analyzes the factors and initiatives contributing to the growth of the market.

The competitive landscape of the Digitally Printed Wallpaper market is intense as players are actively engaged in the technological advancements, product developments, product pricing, research innovations, and other growth tactics. Moreover, the report also provides insightful data about business alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, product launches and brand promotions, and others. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the company profiles and offers strategic recommendations to the key market players and new emerging players to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key participants in the market are:

Graham & Brown, MX Display

Flavor Paper

Peggy-Betty Designs

Hollywood Monster

The Printed Wallpaper Company

McRobb Display Ltd

4walls, Color X

Great Wall Custom Coverings

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on printing technology, the inkjet segment accounted for 55% of the digitally printed market share in 2019 and is set to witness a CAGR of 19.4% through 2027.

Laser printing technology is estimated to showcase a growth rate of 20.6%, accounting for 46.9% of the market share by 2027.

Based on wallpaper type, the household sub-segment is likely to witness a significant growth rate of nearly 22.1% through 2027.

The wedding segment accounted for 6.8% of the printed wallpaper market share in 2019 and is calculated to exhibit a growth rate of 20.7% over the analysis period.

The wildlife wallpaper segment accounted for 13.7% of the overall market, while the abstract segment had a market share of 11.4% in 2019.

On the basis of material, the paper segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 22.9%, contributing to USD 4.75 Billion in terms of revenue by 2027.

Segments covered in the report:

Base Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Paper

Non-woven

Vinyl

Others

Type of Wallpaper Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wildlife

Scenic Beauty

Lifestyle

Architectural

Portrait

Wedding

Fashion

Abstract

Others

Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inkjet

Laser

End-Use Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Household

Hotels & Resorts

Bars & Restaurants

Commercial Space

Transportation

Others

The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to assess the market growth in the forecast years. The major geographical regions included in the study are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer a better understanding of the market. The graphical data is represented in the form of charts, diagrams, tables, tables, and other representations to provide clear understanding of crucial data.

Thank you for reading our report. For any inquiry on customization, please reach out to us. Our team will ensure you get the report customized as per your needs.

