Jet Fuel Oil Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2020-2028

The Global Jet Fuel Oil Market report published by Reports and Data provides a holistic evaluation of the overall industry in terms of market size, market share, market revenue growth, trends, restraints, and growth factors. The report offer a detailed overview of segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market growth. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market is outlined.

The report provides an extensive assessment of the prominent companies operating in the power and energy industry to offer better insights into competition scenario on a regional and global level. The report is aimed to provide an insight into the industry landscape to aid investors and customers understand the market dynamics and make strategic investment plans.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

British Petroleum (BP) PLC

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Total SA

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Oman Oil Company SAOC

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras)

Sinopec Corp.

Vitol

World Fuel Services

Mercury Air Group

China Aviation Oil

Market Overview:

Rising global energy demand, highly volatile oil & gas prices, and new investments in clean energy are the key factors providing impetus to the global power and energy industry. Surging demand for alternative energy sources globally has fuelled the installed renewable power generation capacity across several countries. With the support of government for renewable power projects, there is slew of investment in solar and wind power projects. The emerging economies of Asia and Latin America which lack the required infrastructure are now allocating a huge annual budgets to the development of the utility and the power sector infrastructure.

Increasing new capital investments in power projects by both public & private sectors, rise in privatization, and deployment of smart grid to better manage services & reduce transmission losses will boost Jet Fuel Oil market expansion during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the power and energy sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. Key players in the global Jet Fuel Oil market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to offer alternate source of energy at economical rates.

This market report provides detailed analysis of recent developments, production processes, value chain optimization, opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, impact of domestic and localized market players, application niches and technological innovations in the market.

Regional Analysis covers:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy The U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Global Jet Fuel Oil Market Segmentation:

By Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Jet A-1

Jet A

Jet B

JP 5

JP 8

TS-1

Avgas

Biofuels

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Civil

Military

Private

