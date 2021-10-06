Floor Coatings Market Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2020–2028

Reports and Data’s latest market research report is an analytical study of the global Floor Coatings industry that throws light on the key market growth-influencing parameters and restraining factors. The report is inclusive of valuable market data & information and elaborates on the forecast industry growth rate, demand & supply analysis, and paradigm shifts in market trends & opportunities. The latest report studies the Floor Coatings industry worth in both the historical and present contexts to predict the future scenario. In addition, the report illustrates the intensely competitive environment of the global Floor Coatings market and the top companies that contribute to the overall market revenue. Under the competitive section of the report, the key strategies and initiatives undertaken by these market players have been highlighted.

The primary objective of this report is to provide readers with an in-depth industry analysis that includes information on the forecast market size and shares, sales statistics, pricing structures, and industry revenues. Several primary and secondary research methodologies have been implemented to obtain vital data & information about the key regions of the global Floor Coatings industry, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The global Floor Coatings industry report exhaustively studies the global manufacturing industry and its leading manufacturers and their respective market positions. The manufacturing industry forms a vital part of the global economy, accounting for a significant share of the global GDP (gross domestic product). Governments of the major economies worldwide are primarily focused on the manufacturing sector and undertake numerous initiatives to promote this sector. The global manufacturing industry is poised to register a magnificent revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to several favorable factors. Fast-paced industrialization worldwide, an upsurge in global population, emergence of innovative manufacturing technologies, and advancements in the manufacturing and construction industries are among the key market growth propellers. Rising consumer preferences for environmentally sustainable industrial and manufacturing activities, increased investments in manufacturing infrastructure development, and surging number of favorable government policies are other pivotal factors expected to bolster industry growth in the upcoming years.

The top companies involved in this industry are:

3M Company

Apurva India Pvt. Ltd

Asian Paints Limited

Grand Polycoats

The Lubrizol Corporation

Maris Polymers S.A.

Michelman, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Global Floor Coatings Market Segmentations of Report :

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Epoxy

Acrylics

Polyurethane Thermoplastic Thermosetting

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Others

Coating Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

One-Component

Two-Component

Three-Component

By Floor Structure (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wood

Terrazzo

Concrete

Marble

Mortar

Others

By Formulation (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Market Regions Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

