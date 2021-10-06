Automotive Adaptive Headlight Market Report 2020: Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2026

The global Automotive Adaptive Headlight market is expected to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technological innovations associated with automotive lighting industry are anticipated to stimulate market demand. For example, a technology known as ‘laser matrix’ is improving the safety of high-beam driving. The technology combines laser lights, digital light processing and micro mirrors into a lighting architecture that has both light and dark zones. The system automatically masks-out areas in front of the vehicle, such as on-coming cars, to avoid blinding drivers and pedestrians; and intensifies light into traffic signs or dangerous situations.

However, high price of raw materials is expected to affect market growth. The need for more energy efficient lighting and high performance lighting technologies has increased the demand for certain materials considered critical in LED industry. The demand has led to an increase in raw material costs which has in turn resulted in a upsurge of price increase through the LED lighting industry

North America is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements and increasing need for safety and security are the major drivers for the automotive adaptive headlight market. Energy efficient LED lighting sources are gaining popularity among vehicle owners due to the need for improved visibility during night and in extreme weather conditions. This has influenced the automakers to deploy LED lights in their vehicles.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Increasing global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles

3.1.2. Increasing adoption of LED and halogen lights

3.1.3. Increasing road accidents at night-time

3.1.4. Increasing import-export of automotive vehicles and components

Chapter 4. Automotive Adaptive Headlight Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Adaptive Headlight Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Regulatory Framework

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Automotive Adaptive Headlight Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Growing demand for premium cars

4.4.1.2. Technological innovation within the automotive lighting industry

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. High R&D investment

4.4.2.2. Fluctuating price of raw Products

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.7. PESTEL Analysis…

Further key findings from the report suggest

Two-wheelers vehicle is projected to be one of the fastest growing application of the Automotive Adaptive Headlight market. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period. The major contributors to the demand of two wheelers are the countries in Asia-Pacific region which will continue to dominate the worldwide demand in future.

North American market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the coming years. The United States has one of the largest automotive markets in the world, and is home to many global vehicle and auto parts manufacturers. U.S. light vehicle production reached almost 12 million passenger vehicles in 2016. Light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million units in 2016.

Key participants include Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Varroc Engineering Limited, HELLA Group, SL Corporation, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Valeo. Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd is a key player in the Automotive Adaptive Headlight market. With a global presence in North America, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, the company offers a wide range of automotive lighting and accessories including LED headlamps, Fog lamps, Halogen headlamps and LED rear combination lamps among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Automotive Adaptive Headlight on the basis of products, systems, application and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026 ) Halogen Headlight Xenon Headlight LED Headlight Others



System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026) Highway Light Rural Lights High Beam Bend Lighting Adverse Weather Lights

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026) Floor Passenger Vehicles Light Commercial vehicles Trucks and Buses Two-wheelers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK France



Asia Pacific China India Japan



Latin America Brazil MEA



