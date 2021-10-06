Pet Food Processing Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Pet Food Processing Market size is projected to grow from USD 4,853.5 Million in 2020 to USD 7,164.6 Million by 2028, recording a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. A growing number of pet owners are very particular when it comes to choosing their pets’ goods. From ingredients to packaging lines, pet food producers are entirely rethinking their methods, their products, and even their production facilities. While the shift in consumer choices of pet owners is leading to many changes in the pet food industry, and earlier shifts first got manufacturers wondering pet food in additional human terms. All the pet food processing facilities began to take a critical look in their operations when the FDA announced that the food safety and modernization act would also regulate pet food. This led in the betterment of the food quality but resulted in a slow down for the manufacturers of the pet food.

The pet food processing market is driven by the attraction of healthy choices from human nutrition, which is also propelling the pet food manufacturers to produce higher and safer food for pets that have high nutritional and dietary benefits. Additionally, new startups are introducing new varieties of pet food at reasonable prices, which extends their presence within the domestic market and encourages adopting more pets due to the low prices offered in the local market.

While the FDA has discovered a link between cardiopathy and grain-free diets in dogs, some people still feel better feeding their pups a grain-free diet. Additionally, some dogs have food allergies to grains like wheat, rice, or corn. The merchandise ORIJEN has launched within the international market and contains a variety of plant proteins, including lentils, beans, and peas.

Request for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2857

Further key findings from the pet food processing report suggest

A trend for human foods that seems to draw parallels with pet food is around “green appeal,” or sustainability. According to an Innova trends survey conducted this year, 64% of U.S. and U.K. consumers expect brands and companies to invest in sustainability.

By the kind of food, the world pet grocery store is segregated into dry food, wet/canned food, treats & snacks, and others. Supported the sales channel, the market is categorized into specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and others.

By geography, North America’s pet food processing has a dominant share of 38.2% within the world and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Improving pet humanization and pet ownership, the emergence of personal label store brands, and growing urbanization are a number of the most critical driving forces accelerating the expansion of the North American pet food processing market.

The dog-food section accounts for the most significant share within the global pet food processing market as a result of the rising trend of nuclear families and the growing inclination of consumers towards dogs for companionship and security. Also, dogs need various varieties of nutrients to measure a healthy life. Hence, dog owners are specializing in providing proper pet food that contains these nutrients to stay healthy. This is often expected to accelerate the demand for pet food processing.

Andritz Group (Austria), Buhler Holding AG, The Middleby Corporation, GEA Group, Baker Perkins Ltd., Clextral SAS, Precision Food Innovations, Mepaco Group, Coperion GMBH, F.N. Smith Corporation, Reading Bakery Systems, Selo, Automated Process Equipment Corporation (APEC), Gold Peg International, Probake Inc. are some major players in pet food processing market. Strategic acquisitions are continuously taken place within the global market, for instance, General Mills completed the acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in April 2018.

Ask a Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2857

Segments covered in the report:

This pet food processing report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented pet food processing market on the basis of application, form and region:

Based on Application, the pet food processing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Dog food

Cat food

Fish food

Other applications (pet food for tortoises, rabbits, and ornamental birds)

Based on Form, the pet food processing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Dry

Wet

Based on the Type, the pet food processing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Mixing & blending equipment

Forming equipment

Baking & drying equipment

Coating equipment

Cooling equipment

Other types (vacuum pumping and stuffing machines)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Download Report Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2857

Key highlights of the Global Pet Food Processing Market Report:

Detailed market scope, structure, and dynamics, and estimated growth.

Assessment of prevalent strategies in the market.

In-depth analysis of recent events and technological advancements.

Detailed market segmentation analysis.

Competitive landscape.

Browse More Reports:

Protein Ingredients Market

Starch Recovery Systems Market

Food Processing Seals Market

Specialty Yeast Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news