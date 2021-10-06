Individual Quick Freezing Industry Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles & Key Players Analysis by 2027

The ‘Global Individual Quick Freezing Market’ was valued at USD 16.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 24.28 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The report provides readers with precise market projections including forecast market size and revenue share and emphasizes the key market growth-influencing factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and emerging trends. The report sheds light on other imperative aspects of the Individual Quick Freezing industry such as supply and demand ratios, production and consumption patterns, import/export analysis, paradigm shifts in consumer preferences, volatility in demand and product prices, and a wide range of macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report is aimed at enabling readers including clients, businesses, and investors to gain deep insights into the global Individual Quick Freezing market and its core mechanism, while helping them capitalize on the favorable market growth prospects.

The latest market research report highlights the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Individual Quick Freezing market. It effectively studies the current market situation and the financial difficulties and market disruptions brought about by the pandemic. According to our research team, the global Individual Quick Freezing market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. Furthermore, the report offers top-notch industrial analyses including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help readers gain a competitive edge of the industry. It discusses the key mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships undertaken by the leading market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry. The top companies profiled in the report include JBT (US), Products and Chemicals (US), MAREL (Iceland), Air Liquide (France), GEA (Germany), Air and Messer Group (Germany) The Linde Group (Germany), PATKOL (Thailand), OctoFrost Group (Sweden), Cryogenic Systems Equipment (US), Starfrost (UK), and Scanico (Denmark) have been profiled in the report.

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. The scope of the report can be defined as:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Individual Quick Freezing Market on the basis of Equipment, Processing Stages, Sales Channel, and region:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spiral freezer

Tunnel freezer

Box freezer

Others (blast and plate freezers)

Processing Stages Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pre-processing

Freezing

Packaging

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mechanical IQF

Cryogenic IQF

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fruits & vegetables

Seafood

Meat & poultry

Dairy products

Convenience food

Global Individual Quick Freezing Market: Regional Outlook

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Individual Quick Freezing market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

includes the global Individual Quick Freezing market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others. Chapter 2 broadly segments the Individual Quick Freezing market on the basis of geography and accurately estimates the sales, revenue, and market shares of each regional market over the forecast period.

broadly segments the Individual Quick Freezing market on the basis of geography and accurately estimates the sales, revenue, and market shares of each regional market over the forecast period. Chapter 3 throws light on the competitive landscape of the Individual Quick Freezing market, highlighting the major manufacturers and discussing their business expansion strategies in detail.

throws light on the competitive landscape of the Individual Quick Freezing market, highlighting the major manufacturers and discussing their business expansion strategies in detail. Chapter 4 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Key highlights of the Global Individual Quick Freezing Market Report:

Detailed market scope, structure, and dynamics, and estimated growth.

Assessment of prevalent strategies in the market.

In-depth analysis of recent events and technological advancements.

Detailed market segmentation analysis.

Competitive landscape.

