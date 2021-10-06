Pea Starch Market Analysis, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pea Starch market was valued at USD 90.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 165.9 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9%. It is one of the novel starch-based ingredients in the food and feed industries. It provides many nutritional benefits over its counterparts, and is helpful in preparing gluten-, lactose-, and other allergen-free solutions. It also aids in providing clean labels for baked goods and other processed food products due to its organic origins. Fish, meat products, and extruded foods are among the major applications of these ingredients. These cumulative applications are expected to drive the market for this ingredient over the period of forecast.

Native pea starch, a rich source of amylose, is derived from the seedpod of the pod fruit Pisum sativum. This starch is neutral in taste and contains about 40% starch content. This ingredient has a non-GMO origin and can be used to formulate food products that can claim non-allergenic and gluten free labels. With the increasing demands for clean-label processed food products, the demand for these ingredients is getting a boost.

Newer ingredients such as pea starch have novel application with regards to their functional properties. It aids in providing increased viscosity to food products, efficient binding & texture, and a good film building where it is applied. Baked snack products and specific meat applications employ these starchy ingredients for various preparation processes.

North America is the largest market mainly due to the large-scale production of dry peas. The Asia Pacific market is among the fastest growing for this ingredient. Production of Pisum sativum and other legumes is abundant in this region. However, lack of awareness and a dearth of processing technology is a challenge here. Fluctuations in prices and an un-even supply are a few of the restraints to the growth of the pea starch market.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

Gelling is one of the most prominent functions of pea starch whose application are varied and are expected to increase in the forecast years. This is because of the reason that this ingredient is a rich source of amylose and it helps in forming aqueous gels, soups, sauces, and other products. The gelling properties of this product also helps in keeping the nutrient content of various foods intact.

By grade, food is the largest application segment as it offers gelling, thickening, binding, and texturing properties that have several applications in food items.

This product is used most widely in the preparation of snacks and savory food products. Native pea starch acts as a fat replacement in convenience foods, baked snacks, and nutritional food extrudates. It is also an important source of fiber in these consumables.

The usage of these ingredients is increasing in pet foods and other animal feed products. It is also used as calf milk replacer and provides the right mix of protein and fiber necessary for the growth of pet and farm animals.

The paper and textiles markets are among the growing applications. The starch is used for textile sizing especially in cotton yarns. Its chemical properties are also similar to those of cotton.

Modified pea starch also finds application in the pharmaceutical industry for their applications such as paste clarity, solubility, and thaw stability. The native counterparts aid in binding and disintegration purposes in the pharmaceutical product market.

The Asia Pacific region is a growing market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the period of forecast. Factors such as a increasing demand for native starches, high volume of noodle consumption, increasing usage of pea starches in processed food preparation, and a huge consumer base are expected to be the major factors contributing to the impressive market growth.

Emsland Group, Roquette Freres, Vestkorn Milling, Axiom Foods, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., The Scoular Company, American Key Food Products, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Parrheim Foods, and Puris Foods are among the manufacturers of these ingredients globally.

Fluctuating prices of production inputs, varying production, retrogradation effects that affect nutritional values of these products, among others are expected to be the major challenges to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of grade, function, application and region:

Grade (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food

Feed

Industrial

Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Binding and Thickening

Gelling

Texturizing

Film Foaming

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food and Beverages

Snacks & Savories Soups & Sauces Meat & Poultry Products Confectionery Products Bakery Products Dairy Products



Industrial Purposes

Pharmaceuticals Paper and Textiles Cosmetics Mining & Bioplastics



Pet Food

Feed

Swine Ruminants Poultry Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



