Potassium Iodide Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2027

A material is a substance or a mixture of substances that makes up an object. In the manufacturing process, materials are employed as inputs to make items or more complicated materials. Businesses that create industrial chemicals make up the chemical industry. In this industry, chemical reactions and refining technologies are utilised to transform fundamental resources such as oil, air, water, natural gas, metals, and minerals into thousands of various products. The materials and chemicals industry trends range from solutions for surface engineering, lightweighting, sustainability, nano-formulations (biomaterials), 3D printing, and developing advanced composites to meet the changing industry demands.

The Potassium Iodide market research report highlights the major regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It elaborates on various aspects these regional markets, such as shifting consumer tastes & preferences, fluctuations in supply & demand, changing production & consumption patterns, and revenue growth rate of each market. In addition, the report analyzes the current position of each player in the Potassium Iodide market leveraging various analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and Capacity Utilization analysis.

By application, adsorbent & absorbent held a substantial market share in 2018. Potassium iodide is used as an absorbent for glandular swellings or hyperplastic fibrous tissues and protection of the thyroid gland in a radioactive emergency, among others.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 9.4% in the forecast period, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By industry vertical, the personal care industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 7.3% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region may be attributed to the swift growth of the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries and a constant rise in population in emerging economies like China and India.

Key participants include Merck Millipore, Adani Pharmaceuticals, Nippoh Chemicals Company Limited, Iofina PLC, GODO SHIGEN Company Limited, Hanwei Chemical, JIODINE Chemical, Boyuan Pharmaceutical, William Blythe, and Lingang Chemical, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global potassium iodide market on the basis of application, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Adsorbent & Absorbent

Corrosion Inhibitors & Anti-Scaling Agents

Intermediates

Finishing Agents

Plasticizers

Surface Treating Agents

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical

Personal Care

Water Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

