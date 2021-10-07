Connected Car Market Analysis Research Report: Growing Demand in Market Growth by 2027

The global connected car market is expected to reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing proliferation of the internet and ubiquity of smart devices offer several advantages, which is rapidly gaining traction amongst the automotive manufacturers to manufacture cars with connectivity facilities offering a host of features to cater to the increasing demand of consumers. Connected cars provide a host of services comprising safety features, infotainment services, and traffic information services, among others. In August 2019, Cognizant, a key IT company, announced the design and implementation of a digital solution to assist automotive company MG Motor to provide a smooth experience to customers of the Hector SUV, the connected internet car by the company.

Connected cars assist businesses such as car mobility as a service, track the mileage and fuel consumption along with providing inputs shorter routes and feedback on their driving. Moreover, automatic car diagnostics aid businesses save time and money while maximizing driver safety. Benefits offered by connected cars, including tire pressure analysis, automatically inspect the use of correct PSI, a crucial factor for fuel consumption, which may be higher if a tire is under-inflated.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By offering, mobility management contributed to the largest market share in 2018. It assists drivers in having real-time traffic information, enabling them to avoid road traffic.

By connectivity solutions, embedded solution is projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. These are in-built solutions inside a car and help perform several tasks, including automatic diagnostics, which is not possible with other types of solutions.

By transponder, roadside units are projected to grow at a faster rate in the period 2019-2026.

By the communication channel, the vehicle ad hoc network is likely to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% in the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.5% in the period 2019-2026. The high growth of the region is owing to the rapid technological adoption and increasing demand for convenience, safety, and comfort in cars.

Key participants include Continental AG, Bosch, HARMAN, Airbiquity, Visteon, Tesla, AT&T, Qualcomm, Sierra Wireless, and Panasonic, among others.

In September 2019, Bosch, a key player in the market, developed a camera with AI capability for object recognition to have a better and reliable surround sensing in autonomous driving.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global connected car market on the basis of offering, hardware, connectivity solutions, transponder, communication channel, sales, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Mobility Management

Vehicle Management

Entertainment

Driver Assistance

Safety

Others

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Head Unit

Telematics Gateway

Intelligent Antenna

Others

Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Embedded Solutions

Tethered Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Transponder Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

On-Board Unit

Roadside Unit

Communication Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC)

Vehicle Ad Hoc Network (VANET)

Sales Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Connected Car Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Connected Car Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing inclination for connectivity solutions

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for improved user comfort, convenience and safety

4.2.2.3. Ease of Vehicle diagnosis

4.2.2.4. Enhanced performance of autonomous vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of proper infrastructure

4.2.3.2. Privacy concerns

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis…

