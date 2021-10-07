UHT Processing Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 9,358.6 Million by 2027 | CAGR 11.98%

According to Reports and Data UHT Processing (Ultra-High Temperature) Market, was valued at USD 3,484.7 Million in 2020; this is projected to reach USD 9,358.6 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period. The global food and beverage market is increasing remarkably in recent times, assisted by a vast consumer base. Nevertheless, production to consumption procedure is a time-consuming activity, owing to which manufacturers rely on methods and technologies that promote the increase of goods shelf-life. UHT processing has earned tremendous recognition in the current food and beverage business, due to the most extended shelf-life advancing treatments. Also, it benefits in enhancing the shelf-life of the product also reduces the wastage of food, thereby accelerating the growth of the UHT processing market. Moreover, the hygienic design of food processing technology has been a long time concern from the consumer’s end. The objective of this technology is to maximize the destruction of microorganisms while minimum chemical alterations in the processed product, which means finding the optimal combination of temperature and time for different types of food.

UHT processing of milk and its storage causes multiple changes that affect the shelf-life of UHT milk, although it remains ‘commercially sterile.’ These alterations include whey protein denaturation, protein-protein interaction, and lactose-protein interaction, isomerization of lactose, Maillard browning, sulfhydryl compound formation, the formation of a range of carbonyl and other flavorsome compounds, and formation of insoluble substances. They ultimately decrease the quality and limit the shelf life of UHT milk through the development of off-flavors, fat separation, age gelation, and sedimentation. The extent of these variations depends on many factors, a major one being the type of UHT heating.

Further key findings from the UHT processing report suggest

The UHT processing market, by end-product form, has been bifurcated into semi-liquid and liquid. The liquid segment dominated the market in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR by 2028. This can be accredited to the large number of novel products being treated by UHT.

India in APAC segments holds the largest share in the UHT processing market due to the increased production, consumption of milk, and easy availability of raw materials. But the processes involved in the treatment of the milk or other beverage is pricey, thus increasing the cost of the end-use goods. However, Aseptic packaging machines are expensive in India, and UHT milk depends entirely on them. Moreover, loss of nutritional value in the production process is still a significant hindrance to the UTH processing market.

In order to maintain an efficient production system, Tetra Laval International (Switzerland), launched a software tool for its Packinox combined feed heat exchangers that make it accessible to continuously optimize the stream of recycle gas in catalytic reformers and paraxylene plants. The benefit is maximum operating reliability and high yield, without risk for obstacles caused by insufficient lifting. Obtaining the right balance between the flow rates of liquid feed and recycle gas is vital in catalytic reforming and paraxylene generation. If the gas flow is too large, the pressure in the procedure rises, which drives to lower yield and higher prices for compression. If the gas stream is too low, the gas cannot elevate all of the liquid through the heat exchanger. This results in poor performance and, in the worst case, severe damage to the heat exchanger.

GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Tetra Laval International (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), Elecster (Finland), Microthermics (US), REDA (Italy), Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery (China), TESSA IEC Group (Israel), Stephan Machinery (Germany), Goma Engineering (India), and Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery (China) are some of the major players in UHT processing market.

Segments covered in the UHT processing market report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the UHT processing market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented UHT processing market on the basis of operation, form, application and region:

Based on mode of equipment operation, the market has been segmented as follows:

Direct

Indirect

Based on end-product form, the market has been segmented as follows:

Liquid

Semi-liquid

Based on application, the market has been segmented as follows:

Milk

Dairy desserts

Juices

Soups

Others (soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and sauces)

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents:

Global UHT Processing Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global UHT Processing Market Forecast

Global UHT Processing Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

