Pellets Snack Market Size, Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pellets Snack Market was valued at USD 1.97 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. With rapidly changing consumer lifestyles, the demand for processed and convenience foods is rising. The increase in disposable incomes is further boosting the consumer spending on food consumption and establishing a healthy snacking trend in the market.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Pellets Snack industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, J.R. Short Milling, Limagrain Cereales Ingredients, Mafin, Liven S.A., Van Marcke Foods, Grupo Industrial Michel, Bach Snacks, Leng-d’Or, Balance Foods, Inc., LE Caselle, Pasta Foods Ltd., Quality Pellets A/S, Chhajed Foods Pvt. Ltd., Pellsnack-Products GmbH, Noble Agro Foods

Further key findings from the report suggest-

The multigrain category under the type segmentation is the most prominent within the market. The segment is growing because of rising consumer focus on healthy snacking and low-fat content in snacks.

By form, the gelatinized segment held the largest market share in 2018. It is expected to dominate the market because of its benefits over other forms of pellets, such as a uniform thickness.

The die-face segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the period of forecast. The reason behind the fast-paced growth is the scope of diversity and creativity in offering new shapes and textures to snacks.

By technique, the single-screw extruder segment is expected to register the largest share in this market. Single screw extruders enable production of complex extruded snack food products, that are witnessing a high demand.

The twin-screw extruder segment is expected to register a modest rate of growth due to increasing applicability and enhanced technical ability to produce different shapes of Pellets Snack.

Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Potato

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Multigrain

Others

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Laminated

Tridimensional

Die-Face

Gelatinized

Flavour (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Plain

Flavored

Nutritional

Technique (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Single-Screw Extruder

Twin-Screw Extruder

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Pellets Snack market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global Pellets Snack market?

