Soya Protein Ingredients Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Soya Protein Ingredients Market was valued at USD 9.7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.6 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The products in Soya Protein Ingredients market serve as excellent sources of dietary protein. They provide amino acids that are essential for protein synthesis in muscles and other tissues. They are used to produce high protein foods as they are concentrates of soy proteins.

The Soya Protein Ingredients market study offers an extensive analysis of the trends observed in the growth against the global setting. This report delivers conclusive information relating to various aspects of the market viz. the commercial applications, size of the industry and speculated profit margin over the planned timeline. It also demonstrates the competitive landscape with an emphasis on the leading producers in the forecast years, highlighting their product portfolios and regional business ventures.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1865

Key Players:

The global Soya Protein Ingredients market is highly fragmented with major players like Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill, CHS Inc., Kerry Group plc., Wilmar International Ltd., Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Ag Processing Inc., and Devansoy, among others, collectively constituting a competitive market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Soy protein isolates segment is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by the year 2026, showing the highest growth during the forecast period. Soy protein isolates are used for moisture retention and for enhancing the texture of food products.

Soybeans contain all the essential amino acids that are necessary for human nutrition and have been produced and harvested for thousands of years. People with diets high in soy protein and low in animal protein have lower risks of prostate and breast cancers than other populations.

Soya Protein Ingredients market products are sources of isoflavone for functional foods. Highest isoflavone content is found in hypocotyl flours, tofu, and cooked soybeans. Isoflavones are phytoestrogens that are dietary supplements and serve as raw materials to many food preparations. Their consumption helps maintain blood vessel health.

Soy grits are high protein high fiber, coarsely grounded toasted soybean. They find applications in improving the consistency of baked goods and serve as excellent cereals that provide a nutty flavor

Cereal blends are also called as soy fortified blended foods. It consists of cereal grains like wheat, corn, etc. and 10-30% of soy grits or soy flour. These low-cost nutritious foods are gaining popularity in Western countries and drive demand for Soya Protein Ingredients market

The North American regional segment dominates the Soya Protein Ingredients market with the U.S holding the largest share of the regional market followed by Canada and Mexico. The growth can be attributed to changing lifestyles, lack of balanced diet intake and introduction of novel products enriched with nutritional contents

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1865

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Soy protein concentrates

Soy protein isolates

Soy flours

Others Textured soy protein Soy grits Hydrolyzed soy proteins



Application Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Food Bakery & Confectionery Meat Alternatives Functional Foods Dairy Replacements Infant Foods Other Food Applications

Feed Livestock Cattle Swine Poultry

Pet food

Aquafeed

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soy-protein-ingredients-market

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Soya Protein Ingredients market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Pulse Ingredients Market

Halal Ingredients Market

Sorbitol Market

Bread Improvers Market

Soap Noodles Market

Read reports from different publications:

Amenity Kits Market

A-methylstyrene Market

Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market

Ammonium Nitrate Market

Ammunition Handling System Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]