Carrageenan Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2020–2027

The Global Carrageenan Market is forecast to reach USD 1.46 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is an additive that is used to emulsify, thicken, and preserve foods and beverages.

The global Carrageenan market report is designed to offer a holistic understanding of the market structure including the historical, existing, and predictions for the estimated growth of the market in the forecast period. The study offers precise assessments and projections for the market value, share, production capacity, demand, and growth of the industry in the forecast period by the year 2027.

This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 scenario. The Coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected the global industry. It has brought along various changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and the initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the research report. The report discusses all major aspects of the market with expert opinions on the current status along with a historical analysis.

It also includes an extensive investigation on Carrageenan manufacturers, the expansion strategies adopted by the companies to capitalize on the existing growth prospects, the financial standing, and the individual market share of the leading participants.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies:

AEP Colloids

Gelymar SA

Danisco A/S

Shemberg Marketing Corporation

Marcel Trading Corporation

MCPI Corporation

ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation

Ina Food Industry Co. Ltd.

PT Fortuna Cahaya Cemerlang

Danlink Ingredients (Pty) Ltd

The report gives a conclusive overview of the world Carrageenan Market by segmenting it on the basis of type, application, and region.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Kappa and Iota are among the type of carrageenan formed with potassium and calcium salts, which are colossally used as gelling agents in the food and beverage industry. Increase in demand for gelling agents in caramel sauces, dairy desserts, dips, and other dairy and non-dairy beverages is the key factor propelling iota and kappa products demand.

The rising consumption of processed foods is a major driving factor that drives the global carrageenan market. The stabilizing, gelling, and thickening properties, makes it ideal for the application in the bakery and confectionary, dairy, beverages industries. It is expected to drive the global demand.

Kappa carrageenan forms rigid, strong gels in the presence of potassium ions, and reacts with dairy proteins. It is sourced mainly from Kappaphycus alvarezii. Kappa is used for thickening, water-binding, and gelling. The use of it in concrete preparation could result in a high compressive strength, flexural strength, and impact toughness.

Europe held the second-largest share in the carrageenan market. The processing of the product takes place mainly in countries such as France and Denmark, surging the production across the region.

Carrageenan product types, applications, geographies, and end-user industries are the key market segments that are comprised in this study.

The segmentation included in the report is beneficial for readers to capitalize on the selection of appropriate segments for the Carrageenan sector and can help companies in deciphering the optimum business move to reach their desired business goals.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Carrageenan market on the basis of type, grade, source, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Kappa

Iota

Lambda

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Refined Carrageenan

Semi-Refined Carrageenan

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Stabilizer

Thickener

Gelling Agent

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The regional segmentation includes the present and forecast demand for the Carrageenan Market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It covers the individual application segments of the market in each region.

The global Carrageenan market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale.

The global Carrageenan market report answers some important questions for you:

What will be the market potential as well as the concentration of the global Carrageenan segment for the forecast period?

What will be the avenues for access to the global Carrageenan market for the newly added range?

How are business owners planning to meet the production demand and sales requirements to gain a competitive edge over others?

Which demographic regions will witness a greater demand during the estimated period?

What will be the composition of the target market? What are the gaps? Where do most new opportunities lie?

What will be the consumers’ attitude towards the business during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027?

The market has been projected in terms of volume and price for the forecast period.

