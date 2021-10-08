Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2020–2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bakery Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 8.86 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.57 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%. Bakery and confectionery goods include lengthy, complicated processing machinery. Bread slices, depositors, dividers, dough brakes, doughnut equipment, fondant equipment, glazing devices, hot plates, mixers, molders, oven band lubricating machines, oven loaders/unloaders, ovens, pastry equipment, pie and tart machines, provers, retarder provers, retarders, spraying machines, and tin greasing machines are the commercially available in processing equipment within the global market. This machinery provides huge baking potential, smooth execution, and labor-saving. The processing technology enhances speed, uniformity, and maintains hygienic conditions. Advancements in technology and the growing popularity of automation within the processing industry also are one of the chief factors driving the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, Oven and proofers are expected to hold the major industry share during the forecasted time frame. Ovens & proofers are machinery that’s mainly used for the assembly of bakery products, but complications like the event of the industry are managed by the corresponding protocols on food quality and industrial safety.

Based on end-users, the bakery processing industry segment is estimated to dominate the market share. The key countries in the market include Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and Japan. In recent years, China is being seen as an emerging country in the market due to the growing demand for specialized and innovative bakery products. The industrial bakeries use automated machinery, while artisanal bakeries use smaller machinery. Thus, even with a low production capacity of bakery foods, these mini enterprises survive without any difficulties due to the growing demand for the industry

The demand for the new range of equipment for bakery processing and the need for specialized systems such as RFID labeling has increased significantly as the industry is now becoming increasingly important owing to increased per capita consumption of bread and other related products. Customers demand machinery that improves overall operational efficiency, increase uptimes, and cut costs; thus, paving the way for energy efficiency, automation, and integrated solutions

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the fastest industry growth during the forecasted period the increase in consumption of food products in the region is also rising steadily, driven by the increasing income, growing population, and rapid urbanization. Driven by hectic lifestyles of consumers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand, students and workers of urban areas, in particular, prefer bakery products as snacks.

In China, imported foodstuffs products witness increased demand due to their better quality and packaging. Over the years, the country has witnessed a surge in demand due to the growing foodstuffs and confectionery industries.

The Bakery Processing Equipment Market report focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Key Players covered in this report are:

GEA Group AG (Germany)

Bühler (Switzerland)

John Bean Technologies Corporation (US)

Heat and Control (US)

Rheon Automatic Machinery (Japan)

Markel Food Group (US)

Baker Perkins (UK)

Anko Food Machine (Taiwan)

Gemini Bakery Equipment (US)

Allied Bakery Equipment (US)

Global Bakery Solutions (UK)

Erica Record LLC (US)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Dough Mixers

Ovens and Proofers

Slicers and Dividers

Sheeters and Molders

Dividers and Rounders

Depositors

Pan Greasers

Bread Slicers

Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Baker Segment Retail Baker Wholesale Baker

Other

Adjacent Market (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market

Frozen Bakery

Food Packaging Technology

Frozen Bakery Additives

End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Foodservice Industry

Bakery Processing Industry

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Bakery Processing Equipment industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Bakery Processing Equipment Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Bakery Processing Equipment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

