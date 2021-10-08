Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2028

The promising growth of the dairy industry, the growing demand for food supplements, the rising demand for infant formula, and the consciousness in health are the major factors that drive the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The Human Milk Oligosaccharides market size was valued at USD 101.8 Million in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% to reach USD 317.8 Million in value by 2028. HMOs (Human Milk Oligosaccharides) are sugars present in human breast milk and are the third-most-abundant solid component (after lactose and fats). It promotes vital health benefits associated with immunity, digestion, and cognitive health. The growth of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides industry is accentuated by a variety of factors. The promising growth of the dairy industry, the growing demand for food supplements, the rising demand for infant formula, and the consciousness in health are the major factors that drive the industry.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) have recently been used as an essential components of food supplements and infant formulas. Infant formula which has been supplemented with HMOs like 2′fucosyllactose, lacto-N-neotetraose, and 2 oligosaccharides have been studied by the FDA and have been recommended as safe, well-tolerated, and supports age-appropriate growth for infants. For working mothers, and for mothers who produce breast milk deficient in HMOs, the child’s holistic development and nutritional requirements can be supplemented by using infant formulas containing these unique oligosaccharides. An infant nutrition formula – Similac, manufactured by Abbott Healthcare, contains 2’- FL as one of its major ingredients. For adults, many other uses of HMOs have been identified. For example, Glycom S/A, a Denmark based biotechnology company, manufactures Holigos IBS to fight against the conditions of irritable bowel syndrome, including abdominal pain, constipation diarrhea and bloating. The recent trend about probiotics and their benefits for gut health have been capitalized upon by many companies to market dietary supplements which contain HMO. DuPont markets its CARE4U (an HMO-based) product to consumer manufacturers who can use it in adult supplements for digestive and immune health.

Leading manufacturers compete based on product differentiation and services offered. Key participants in this market are Inbiose NV (Belgium), Glycom A/S (Denmark), Elicityl (France), Medolac (U.S), Zuchem (U.S), Abbott (U.S), BASF S.E (Germany), Glycosyn LLC (U.S), Dupont De Nemours Inc (U.S), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V (Netherlands), and Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Human Milk Oligosaccharides market based on

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Fucosyllactose,

Sialyllactose,

Lacto-N-Tetraose

Lacto-N-Neotetraose

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Neutral

Acidic

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Functional Food and Supplement

Infant Formula

Technology

Chemo-Enzymatic Synthesis

Whole-Cell Biocatalysis

Sialyltransferases

Glycosyltransferases

Fucosyltransferases

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on type, this industry segmented into Acidic and Neutral. The Neutral segment holds the major share in market of 77.1%. The Neutral segment can serve as prebiotics to stimulate the outgrowth of beneficial intestinal bacteria, as receptor analogs to repress the binding of pathogens, and as substances that promote postnatal brain development. The addition of HMO in functional food products and beverages has benefits such as it encourages the growth of good bacteria. Due to the prebiotic functions and the antibacterial protection of HMOs, they are frequently used as a useful ingredient in products such as pharmaceutical, medicinal food, and infant formulas.

Based on Product, the market is segment into Fucosyllactose, Sialyllactose, Lacto-N-Tetraose and Lacto-N-Neotetraose. The Fucosyllactose hold the major share in product segment due to various factors such as development of gut microbiota in infants. The gut microbiota is essential for the digestion of certain substances which cannot be broken down in the stomach, like certain milk solids. They create a low pH atmosphere in the colon due to which only ‘healthy; bacteria could thrive, and harmful bacteria and other microorganisms could be destroyed.

Human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) not only promotes metabolic health in infants but also improves their immunity. Moreover, these types of formulae, when supported with nutraceuticals, play a vital role in brain development and memory enhancement. HMOs contains essential enzymes that are protective in action and provide greater immunity to infants, thereby reducing the number of infant deaths. Significant functions of HMO include the prevention of infection and the supply of sialic acid for brain development. Infant formulas, developed from bovine milk, contain less concentration of oligosaccharides compared to human milk.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years. Rising concerns regarding chronic issues, such as gut diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, and rickets, are causative of the increase in demand for functional food and beverages, which in turn forecasted to propel the demand for HMO. China, India and Australia are the rapidly growing markets for Functional Food & Supplements and infant food. Therefore, these countries expected to drive this market in APAC in the upcoming years.

Key Features of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Report:

Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market

Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) industry

Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies

