Organic Rice Protein Market Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast To 2028

The global organic rice protein market is expected to reach USD 307.7 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Organic rice protein is a derivative of organically grown rice, and it contains a high proportion of methionine and cystine. The organically grown rice is free from genetically modified organisms (GMO); hence, the rice doesn’t contain any allergens and toxins.

Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. It is extensively used in food industry owing to its high nutritional value and functional properties.

An upsurge in the sports and athletic activities necessitate the need for high nutritional food products, which may be fulfilled by organic rice protein. Growing awareness of the harmful effects of preservatives in food products has generated a strong market demand.

Increasing health awareness, changing consumer lifestyle and growing lactose intolerance is projected to have a positive impact on market growth. The rise in the level of disposable income along with an increase in consumer awareness with the rising population in countries like China and Japan is projected to fuel the market demand.

Scarcity of consumer awareness as organic rice protein is still in the development stage may act as a restraining factor in the growth of the market.

Key participants include AIDP Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Golden Grain Group Ltd., RiceBran Technologies, Nutrition Resource Inc., Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, and Top Health Ingredients Inc. among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global organic rice protein market on the basis of type, form, extraction, function, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Rice Protein Concentrates

Rice Protein Isolates

Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Liquid Form

Dry Form

Extraction (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hexane Free Protein Extraction

Low-Temperature Protein Extraction

Function Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Emulsifying

Texture

Gelling

Foaming

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Substitutes & Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

Beverages

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Isolates dominated the market with a market share of around 50% in 2020 and are expected to experience a growth rate of 17.5%. Isolates have more than 90% of the protein content which is forecasted to increase its application in beverages, cooking, and baking purposes. It is also favored as a flavor enhancer in food & beverage industry.

Sports & energy nutrition application contributed to the largest share of the market with a market share of more than 80% in 2020. The product improves metabolism as well as controls the blood sugar level. The consumption of organic rice protein increases the nutrition composition, power, and muscle mass of the human body, which has led to the rapid adoption of the product in sports & energy nutrition application.

The market in Europe region is anticipated to observe the fastest growth rate of 17.8% during the forecast period owing to the growth of consumer awareness through social media, particularly in countries like Germany, UK, and France.

Eastern Europe is estimated to provide high growth prospects in the upcoming years, due to economic growth and increased demand for processed foods with high nutritional value in comparison to Western Europe.

Key Highlights in the Report:

Provides a detailed overview of market growth and patterns for the years 2021-2028, including key market parameters.

It provides useful information about the global Organic Rice Protein industry, including market forecasts and sales growth rates.

Technical advances, regulatory environment, recent innovations, and existing and emerging trends in the Organic Rice Protein market are all covered in this report.

Comprehensive industry analysis, including key statistical data and market knowledge gleaned from primary and secondary research.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

