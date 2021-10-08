Prebiotics Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2028

The global Prebiotics market is expected to reach USD 9.56 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly contributed by the increase in use of prebiotics in dairy products, especially in infant food.

The demand for prebiotics in the pharmaceutical industry as a health prevention of gastrointestinal (GI) disorder, for relieving patients from diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, will also drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the changing lifestyles in the emerging economies, due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income will also have a positive impact on the market. Some of the notable trends that are affecting the market growth are, increasing interest towards higher fiber consumption, growing obesity concern, coupled with the growing trend of burning surplus calories.

These supplements are highly stable, have a longer shelf life, and are unaffected by temperature. They are resistant to the body’s enzymes and gastric acids, which means that they are not destroyed, or digested, or absorbed as they pass through the digestive system, unlike many prebiotics. Prebiotics reach the colon intact and unaltered. Moreover, they can be used as a supplement to almost every type of food, or drink, without compromising their effectiveness.

Key participants include Sensus, Cosucra, Beneo, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Friesland Campina Domo, Nissin, Ingredion, Clasado BioSciences, NFBC, Danisco, Tate and Lyle, Roquette, Wacker, Baolingbao, Beghin Meiji, QHT, Nikon Shikuhin KaKo, Hayashiabara, and Longlive, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Prebiotics Market on the basis of product type, formulation, application, and region:

Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

FOS

Inulin

MOS

GOS

Formulation Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Softgels

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Food & beverages

Dietary supplements

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of product type into fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS), mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS), galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) and inulin.

The fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of more than 10.6% throughout the forecast period.

FOS are non-digestible fiber, which can resist bacterial infections. It also helps in the prebiotic bacteria growth in the gastrointestinal tract, treating cholesterol levels, constipation, and diarrhea.

The market is segmented on the basis of the formulation into tablets, capsules, softgels, powder, and others.

The softgels accounts for the largest market share of ~27% in the year 2020, owing to its demand from the dietary supplements sector. These supplements are highly consumed since the elements in the capsules enhance the digestive system response of an individual.

The booming dietary supplements sector; rising disposable incomes; and the awareness regarding these supplements will fuel the demand for softgels.

The market is segmented on the basis of applications into food & beverages, dietary supplements, and healthcare & pharmaceuticals.

The dietary supplements segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The aging population, coupled with increasing issues of gut health are driving the demand for the product in various applications. This leads to an increase in demand for products to improve the health of intestines.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 10.2% during the forecast period, owing to booming healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry in the emerging countries, such as India and China.

Increasing popularity for dietary supplements due to rising disposable income, changing lifestyle and growing health awareness will also be a contributing factor for the market in APAC.

The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

