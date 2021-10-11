Meat Alternatives Market Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast To 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Meat Alternatives Market was valued at USD 4,471.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7,694.0 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0%. These products are analogs which have meat-like texture but are healthy and cholesterol-free. The Meat Alternatives market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for plant-based products and vegan diet.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Meat Alternatives industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1877

Key Players:

Key participants in the Meat Alternatives market include DowDuPont, ADM, The Nisshin OilliO Group, Sonic Biochem Limited, MGP Ingredients, VBites, and Garden Protein International, among others. DowDuPont is an American conglomerate. The company’s DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences offers an extensive line of ingredients through its brand Danisco.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP) is expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 6.7%. TVP is a by-product of soybean oil extraction. It is low in carbohydrates, calories, and fat. Along with this, the low cost of TVP is also likely to boost its demand in the forecast period thereby driving the Meat Alternatives market.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 23.4% of the global Meat Alternatives market. Increased preference for vegetarian food coupled with the limited production of animal products are some factors driving the growth of this segment. Moreover, growing awareness towards health and the environment are also projected to fuel Meat Alternatives market in the region.

On the basis of source, soy dominates the meat substitute market with 57.1% share. Increase in consumption of soy, due to its application in food items, such as snacks, cookies, and baked products and various health benefits such as in the reduction of obesity and sugar levels drive the growth of this segment.

Based on type, the tempeh segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8%. Tempeh is a low-cost substitute which offers various health benefits such as increasing antibodies production and reduced risk of diabetes.

However, health concerns associated with these products and their high cost are likely to hinder the growth of Meat Alternatives market during the forecast period.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1877

Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Tofu & Tofu Ingredients

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Seitan

Quorn

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Soy

Wheat

Mycoprotein

Others

Category (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-Stable

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/meat-substitutes-market

Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Meat Alternatives market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Meat Alternatives market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Plant-based Meat Market

Textured Soy Protein Market

Personalized Nutrition Market

Health Drinks Market

Adult Gummy Vitamins Market

Read reports from different publications:

Analog Cameras Market

Analog-to-Digital Converters Market

Anatomic Pathology Market

Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market

Anesthesia Monitors Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]