Whey Protein Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Whey Protein Market was valued at USD 2.15 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.08 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. As the consumers are moving towards cleaner product labels, nutritionally enhanced diets and meat substitutes, Whey Protein has become an important food ingredient because of its nutritional values. The global food trade is expanding and becoming increasingly international in its nature.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Whey Protein industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Manildra Group, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midlands Company, MGP Ingredients Inc., Crespel & Deiters, ADM, Agrana, Tereos Syral, Glico Nutrition, Gluten and Almidones Industry, among others are leading players involved in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By application, the bakery & snacks segment is the most prominent segment of the Whey Protein market. Baked goods & snacks often make use of wheat ingredients containing a high protein component in order to make the products healthy.

Animal feed requires protein-rich components to make a healthy diet for both farm animals and pets. Protein derived from wheat is the best choice due to its nutritional characteristics. This application segment is expected to register the fastest rate of growth at 5.3% in the Whey Protein market.

By product type, wheat gluten had the largest share of 38.7% in the Whey Protein market in 2018. This protein acts for nutritional purposes and also helps as a binding agent. It helps to give an appropriate texture to dough.

Protein isolates derived from wheat is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% under the product category during the forecast period. It has a high protein content and is useful for muscle growth.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Gluten

Protein Isolate

Textured Protein

Hydrolyzed Protein

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dry

Liquid

Concentration (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

75%

85%

95%

Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Emulsification

Binding

Foaming

Texturing

Viscoelasticity

Adhesion & Extensibility

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Animal and Pet Feed

Bakery and Snacks

Nutritional Supplements

Dairy Products

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Processed Meat

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wheat-protein-market

Radical Features of the Whey Protein Market Report:

Valuable insights into the Whey Protein market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Whey Protein industry

