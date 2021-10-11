Plant Protein Market Size Projected to Reach USD 17.52 Billion By 2028

The latest research study published by Reports and Data titled Global Plant Protein Market was valued at USD 10.28 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.52 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.80%.

The Plant Protein Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and chain structure. The Plant Protein market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Market Overview:

The food and beverage sector is undergoing significant transitions, and with the latest trends and technologies in place, it is fair to conclude that food and beverage companies will not be able to look back. In addition, demand for nutritious meals and packaged food and beverage goods are two prominent food and beverage sector trends that are expected to continue for a long time.

Food and beverage firms that adapt to shifting market trends will be successful in their quest to be at the top of the customer preference list. However, this market, like most others, is confronted with a number of significant obstacles that are even more significant than the increasing market rivalry. In the food and beverage business, technological advancements provide a barrier in terms of adoption and budget constraints. We’ve looked at the major trends and difficulties that food and beverage firms are facing around the world in this article.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Glanbia Plc, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Royal DSM, Roquette Freres, and Axiom Foods. Existing companies in the food and beverage industry are moving to protect and enhance their positions in the market, both through product development & innovation and inorganic growth through the acquisition of the new disruptor brands and products.

Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Protein Isolates Wheat Protein Isolates Soy Protein Isolates Pea Protein Isolates Others

Protein Concentrates Wheat Protein Concentrates Soy Protein Concentrates Pea Protein Concentrates Others

Textured Proteins Textured Wheat Protein Textured Soy Protein Others

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Wheat Protein

Soy Protein

Pea Protein

Others (Canola Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein, among others)

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Powder

Tablets

Bars

Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Online

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Food Meat alternatives Processed meat, poultry, and seafood Bakery products Convenience food Nutritional supplements Other processed food

Dairy & Other Beverages Protein beverages Dairy alternatives

Others

Market Segmentation

The global Plant Protein industry is also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help readers benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Plant Protein industry. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Plant Protein industry.

The report considers the following years:

Historical years: 2018-2019

Base year: 2020

Estimated year: 2028

Forecasts Period: 2021-2028

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

The major regions in the global Plant Protein Market mapped in the report are as follows:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key point summary:

Report Coverage: It includes information pertaining to vendors, product offerings in the global Plant Protein Market, report timeline, and objectives of the study. Furthermore, this section highlights market segments included in the report based on types, applications, end-user industries, and regions.

Executive Summary: It offers extensive historical analysis, competitive landscape, regional analysis, CAGR, key trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, risks, as well as other micro- and macro-economic indicators.

Company Profiles: This section gives extensive profiles of the dominant players in the Plant Protein sector on the basis of their value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and other vital aspects.

Key highlights of the Global Plant Protein Market Report:

Detailed market scope, structure, and dynamics, and estimated growth.

Assessment of prevalent strategies in the market.

In-depth analysis of recent events and technological advancements.

Detailed market segmentation analysis.

Competitive landscape.

Conclusively:

Key factors operating in the Plant Protein Market are quantitatively and qualitatively assessed to study the global and regional markets. This market report gives actionable insights and other valuable data about the overall market to provide an exhaustive study based on market drivers and restraints to project future growth.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

