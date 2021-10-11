Omega-3 Industry Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Omega-3 Market is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2027. The Omega-3 market is fueled by the rising awareness for food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, various factors such as the developing economies and subsequently increasing income of consumers, adoption of e-commerce and m-commerce platforms, and demand for the overall organic supplements & functional foods are expected to create enforcements in the market.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market’s future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutio

Further key findings from the report suggest

Owing to the unavailability of certain seafoods or fishes, a deficiency of the omega 3 has been observed amongst the children. Even many adults are suffering from malnutrition and being diagnosed with many chronic diseases. An immense demand for the omega 3 supplements have been estimated to get rid of those complexities and diseases.

The overall dietary supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to the family income.

A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products

In March 2020, Wiley Companies, an Omega-3 fish oil manufacturer, revealed its formulations of a new omega-3 concentrate in powder form. This was the first launch from the company in terms of the powder formulation.

In December 2019, Nordic Investment Bank & the Norwegian producer of the pelagic fish products, Pelagia Holding AS refinanced for the acquisition of Epax Norway AS, a renowned omega 3 fatty acid producer.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

BASF

Orkla Health

KD Pharma

Lonza

Corbion

Nordic Naturals

Croda International

Epax

Runke Bioengineering

Pharma Marine

The report gives a conclusive overview of the world Omega-3 Market by segmenting it on the basis of type, application, and region. These sub-segments are studied and analyzed in detail and are supported by the present and future trends.

Segments covered in the report:

Omega-3 product types, applications, geographies, and end-user industries are the key market segments that are comprised in this study. The report speculates the prospective growth of the different market segments by studying the current market standing, performance, demand, production, sales, and growth prospects existing in the market.

The segmentation included in the report is beneficial for readers to capitalize on the selection of appropriate segments for the Omega-3 sector and can help companies in deciphering the optimum business move to reach their desired business goals.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA)

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Marine Sources

Plant Sources

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals & Supplements

Infant Formulas

Animal Feed

Other

The regional segmentation includes the present and forecast demand for the Omega-3 Market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It covers the individual application segments of the market in each region.

Get to know the business better:

The global Omega-3 market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

The global Omega-3 market report answers some important questions for you:

What will be the market potential as well as the concentration of the global Omega-3 segment for the forecast period?

What will be the avenues for access to the global Omega-3 market for the newly added range?

How are business owners planning to meet the production demand and sales requirements to gain a competitive edge over others?

Which demographic regions will witness a greater demand during the estimated period?

What will be the composition of the target market? What are the gaps? Where do most new opportunities lie?

What will be the consumers’ attitude towards the business during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027?

The research report by Reports and Data analyzes and forecasts the Omega-3 Market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume and price for the forecast period. The report also sheds light on the various opportunities within the market.

