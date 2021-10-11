Dairy Ingredients Industry Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dairy Ingredients Market was valued at USD 52.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 80.1 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Dairy ingredients are derived from fluid milk in the form of cream, butter, condensed milk, dry milk, cheese, and whey products. The use of such constituents in formulated foods enhance consumer appeal, improves the nutritional value, and supplies functionality features. Modified ingredients, when designed to meet specific functional requirements of the food manufacturer, could supply not only the inherent benefits of the dairy raw materials but also improve economy and convenience. Introduction of these functionally designed, and industrially oriented, new ingredients into international trade would tend to reduce the economic pressures of overproduction in dairy production areas and be of benefit to the food industries in the non-dairying countries as well.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global butter exports expanded by about 7.5% to 917,920 tonnes in 2018, primarily contributed by New Zealand, the U.S., and India, whereas those of the European Union declined. Global butter markets were did not have much growth in the first half of 2018 owing to reduced export availabilities on strong internal demand in North America and Europe, coinciding with limited supplies from the Oceaniac region. However, markets began easing since June, as the export availabilities improved due to increased output and export availabilities from New Zealand in the 2018-19 production cycle.

Increasing consumption of dairy and other livestock products is bringing significant nutritional benefits to large segments of the population of developing countries, although many millions of people in developing countries are still not able to afford better-quality diets owing to the higher cost. However, the rapid growth in production and consumption of livestock products also presents risks to human and animal health, the environment and the economic viability of many poor smallholders but may also offer opportunities for small- and medium-scale industries.

The increasing prominence of nutritional enrichment in foods & beverages due to increased awareness towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle among individuals is anticipated to have a positive impact on the dairy ingredients market. This market is also being driven by the regulatory support from the U.S. FDA and U.K. government, which is intended to incorporate proteins in food and drinks. The rise in the disposable income of the customers, coupled with increased inclination to pay a premium price for food products with various health benefits, is a key driver in this market.

In the Asia Pacific, milk output increased to about 346.9 million tonnes in 2018, up 3.9% from 2017, as outputs rose in India. In India, the production of milk increased by 5.6% in 2018, driven by an expanded dairy herd and incremental improvements to milk collection systems and higher productivity. However, milk output in China in 2018 is estimated to have declined by 1.1%. Recently published census data for China indicated that milk output during 2015-2017 had been one average 15% WMP and SMP prices.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

Dairy Farmers of America (U.S.)

Arla Foods (Denmark)

Glanbia plc (Germany)

Devondale Murray Goulburn (Australia)

Groupe Lactalis (Germany)

Volac International Limited (U.K.)

Regional analysis covers study of key trends, revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns for each region. The section covers market growth and share in key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. It also includes a country wise analysis to impart in-depth understanding of regional spread of the market.

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Milk powder

Whey ingredients

Milk protein concentrates (MPC)

Milk protein isolates (MPI)

Lactose and its derivatives

Casein & caseinates

Milk protein hydrolysates

Other dairy ingredients

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Milk

Whey

Nature (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Traditional dairy ingredients

Non-traditional dairy ingredients

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Bakery & confectionery

Dairy products

Convenience food

Infant milk formula

Sports & clinical nutrition

Other food products

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the expected revenue growth of the Dairy Ingredients market till 2028?

What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?

Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?

Which companies are operating in the Dairy Ingredients market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

