Bleach Agents Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bleach Agents Market was valued at USD 726.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1106.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The demand for Bleach Agents is increasing significantly due to the rising demand for bread and bread-related products, growing urban population, increasing disposable income, and the technological advancements in flour quality assessment. Chlorine dioxide is the most effective bleaching agent, which provides instant bleaching effect to bakery products, flour, and dough.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Bleach Agents industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2135

Key Players:

Key participants include BASF, Evonik, AkzoNobel, Siemer Milling, Hawkins, Peroxychem, Supraveni Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Engrain, and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Further key findings from the report suggest:

As of 2018, North America regional Bleach Agents market is accounted for 28 % market share and is expected to witness significant growth attributing to rising living standards that demand enhanced food products in terms of appearance, texture, and taste.

The chlorine dioxide segment of the bleaching agent market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2026. Chlorine dioxide has an instant bleaching effect on food products. Chlorine dioxide is also used for washing fruits & vegetables, for fish & meat processing, and brewing as it acts as the microbiological controller.

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for more than 50% of the Bleach Agents market share. The powdered forms have a longer shelf life and are stable at room temperature. Moreover, the dosing of powdered Bleach Agents is more accessible than that of liquid products.

Europe’s regional Bleach Agents market was valued at USD 330.5 Million in 2018. It is due to the high consumption of bakery products, which increases the demand for Bleach Agents market.

The ban on flour Bleach Agents such as chlorine and potassium iodate in some regions is likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast years.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2135

Market Segmentation:

Form (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Powder

Liquid

Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Azodicarbonamide

Hydrogen peroxide

Ascorbic acid

Acetone peroxide

Chlorine dioxide

Others

Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Bakery products

Flour

Cheese

Others applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bleaching-agents-market

Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Bleach Agents market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore relates reports:

Grain analyzer Market

Food Authenticity Testing Market

Trace Metal Analysis Market

Cassava Starch Market

Organic Feed Market

Read reports from different publications:

Animal Genetics Market

Animal Health Market

Anionic Surfactants Market

Anisotropic Conductive Film Market

Annuity Platform Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]