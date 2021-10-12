Wheelchair Market, Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2027

The Global Wheelchair Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Wheelchair market by offering valuable insights to assist the businesses and key players in formulating fruitful strategies during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data to provide an assessment of key segments and sub-segments, revenue, industrial chain analysis, and demand and supply data. The report also sheds light on the technological breakthroughs and product advancements happening in the Wheelchair market. According to the report, the Wheelchair industry is likely to witness significant growth over the projected timeline.

The global wheelchair market is expected to reach USD 3.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The wheelchair is an assisted walking device to improve the quality of life by supporting personal mobility-related issues in people who have troubles in walking, such as individuals with spinal cord injuries leading to muscular dystrophy, among others. Wheelchairs offer freedom to the disabled person and caretaker, enabling them to carry out daily tasks with convenience. Besides, providing mental health and social benefits, a wheelchair improves the physical health by aiding in the reduction of general problems comprising deformities progression, pressure sores, and better metabolism and respiration.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the wheelchair industry. Demand for the product has seen an increase in demand to assist the mobility of COVID-19 infected patients, especially the elderly. However, the shutdown of the manufacturing sector and lockdown restriction is causative of the disruption of the value chain, which, in turn, has an impact on the supply of wheelchairs.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Wheelchair market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Wheelchair market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Carex Health Brands Inc., Medline, Invacare, Karman Healthcare, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Quantum Rehab, Sunrise Medical LLC, Graham-Field Health Products Inc., and Numotion, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, manual wheelchairs contributed to a larger market share in 2019. These types of wheelchairs are cost-effective and require slight maintenance and little room. Manual wheelchairs can be easily controlled and configured to fulfill the users’ requirements. Further, these can be conveniently transported and offer foldable alternatives for easy carrying and storage.

By application, the pediatric application is estimated to grow at a faster rate of 6.1% in the forecast period, attributed to increasing occurrences head injuries and amputees, among others, as well as conditions like spina bifida.

By end-user, homecare held the largest market share in 2019, owing to the growing geriatric population demand for the assistance in mobility in their homes or for personal use

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.5% in the forecast period, attributed to the presence of a large population base in countries like China and India, and a rise in the level of disposable income of the people in the region. Further, Japan, with a high ratio of the aging population, is also a significant contributor to the market growth.

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Manual

Electric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pediatric

Adults

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Homecare

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Wheelchair Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

