Soy Oil Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2020–2027

The Global Soy Oil Market is expected to reach USD 48.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for soy oil amongst various end-use applications.

The rising awareness among individuals pertaining to the benefits of soybean oil with respect to other edible vegetable oils is playing an instrumental role in driving the growth of the market. Soy oil is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, and hence consumers concerned about their health issues are expected to change their food preferences, which in turn, will propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Soy oil finds extensive usage in food products as it lowers total body cholesterol along with bad LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol. Soy oil processed through special means is deployed for the treatment of osteoarthritis. This oil also used for application directly to the skin to ward off mosquitoes and other insects. Moreover, soybean oil is utilized in intravenous feedings as a nutritional supplement.

Bio-diesel made from soy oil is used as a non-toxic, clean-burning, renewable fuel and may be implemented in any diesel engine without requiring any modification. Biodiesel fuel made from soy oil is beneficial in the reduction of particulate emission and greenhouse gases and assist in decreasing dependence on imported petroleum. Thus, biodiesel production is creating ample opportunities for market growth in the future.

Key participants include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bungee Limited

Corteva

Olam International

Wilmar International Limited

Granol

Cargill Inc.

Associated British Food PLC

Ruchi Soya Industries

Agro-Food Group

Further key findings from the report suggest

By application, food application contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.1% in the forecast period. The high demand for soy oil in food applications is owing to the growing population and shifting preferences for a healthy lifestyle.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is expected to grow at a rate of 5.8% in the forecast period, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By end-use, commercial application contributed to a considerable market share in 2018 and is expected to witness a faster growth rate in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to a huge population in countries in the region as well as an increase in demand of soy oil in food and agriculture industries.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global soy oil market on the basis of application, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food

Personal Care

Agriculture

Bio-Diesel

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Commercial

Household

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

