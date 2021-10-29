Gabion Boxes Market Research Report 2021

The prime objective of Gabion Boxes Market report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Gabion boxes are box cage made by gabion. Gabion boxes at the construction are filled by rock to form a flexible, water permeability and integrity of the structure. It is mainly used for retaining wall, channel lining and weir retaining wall erosion prevention engineering.The gabion boxes market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top sixteen manufacturers accounts about 14% of the total revenue in 2016.

The global Gabion Boxes market was valued at 4081.13 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.37% from 2020 to 2027, based on Researchernewly published report.

The high-end products mainly come from Europe. The leading manufactures mainly are TianZe, ChangYi, Maccaferri, Link Middle East, ZhongLu and WangYu. TianZe is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 4.77% in 2016. The next is ChangYi and Maccaferri. There is mainly four types product of gabion boxes market: Galvanized Large-size Wire Hexagonal Mesh accounts the largest proportion. Geographically, the global gabion boxes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and other. The China held the largest production share in the global gabion boxes products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 54% in 2016. The next is Asia (Ex China) and Europe.

By Market Verdors:

TianZe

ChangYi

Maccaferri

Link Middle East

ZhongLu

WangYu

HaoChang

XianTeng

ZhuoYuan

JinDeXin

QiangJin

NuoDa

Gabion Technologies (India)

Boegger

Gurukrupa Wirenetting

Nobeso

By Types:

Galvanized Large-size Wire Hexagonal Mesh

Zn-5%Al-mixed Rare Earth Alloy Plating

Galvanized Plastic-coated Hexagonal Mesh

Zn-10%Al-mixed Rare Earth Alloy Plating

By Applications:

Control and Guide Rivers and Floods

Protect Channels and River Beds

Road Protection

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gabion Boxes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gabion Boxes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Galvanized Large-size Wire Hexagonal Mesh

1.4.3 Zn-5%Al-mixed Rare Earth Alloy Plating

1.4.4 Galvanized Plastic-coated Hexagonal Mesh

1.4.5 Zn-10%Al-mixed Rare Earth Alloy Plating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gabion Boxes Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Control and Guide Rivers and Floods

1.5.3 Protect Channels and River Beds

1.5.4 Road Protection

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Gabion Boxes Market

1.8.1 Global Gabion Boxes Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gabion Boxes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gabion Boxes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gabion Boxes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Gabion Boxes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Gabion Boxes Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

