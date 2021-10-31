Acoustic Materials Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acoustic Materials in global, including the following market information:
- Global Acoustic Materials Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Acoustic Materials Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
- Global top five Acoustic Materials companies in 2020 (%)
The global Acoustic Materials market was valued at 7011.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 8037.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Acoustic Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Acoustic Materials Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acoustic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):
- ABS
- Fiberglass
- PP
- PU
- PVC
Global Acoustic Materials Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acoustic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):
- Automotive
- Construction
- Utilitie
- Others
Global Acoustic Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acoustic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis:
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Acoustic Materials revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Acoustic Materials revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Acoustic Materials sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Acoustic Materials sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- DOW Chemical
- 3M
- Covestro
- Huntsman
- Henkel
- Dupont
- Toray Industries
- Lyondellbasell
- Sika
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acoustic Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acoustic Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acoustic Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acoustic Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Acoustic Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Acoustic Materials Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acoustic Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acoustic Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acoustic Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acoustic Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acoustic Materials Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acoustic Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acoustic Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acoustic Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
